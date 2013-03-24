Jeff Moehlis: The Specials Bring the Hits of Legendary Ska Revival Band to The Majestic

The Specials hold a, well, special place in musical and social history. Formed in England in 1977, the multiracial band fused Jamaican ska with the energy of punk rock, striking a chord with England’s disaffected youth then facing a future of high inflation, high unemployment and racial tension. In the process they created an influential body of work that was quite popular in their home country and was eventually inspirational to bands across the pond like Rancid, Sublime and No Doubt.

Today, The Specials have most of the members from their late ‘70s and early ‘80s heyday, namely Terry Hall (vocals), Lynval Golding (rhythm guitar), Roddy Radiation (guitar), Horace Panter (bass guitar) and John Bradbury (drums).

These guys and keyboard player Nik Torp formed the core of the band, which played an energetic and thoroughly enjoyable show at the Majestic Ventura Theater on Friday night. Songwriter and keyboard player Jerry Dammers is still estranged from the band, and singer Neville Staple is no longer touring because of illness.

The band played virtually all of their landmark first album, which kicked off the ska revival back in 1979 and includes classics like “Do The Dog,” which led off the concert, “Concrete Jungle,” “Monkey Man” and the hit, “Too Much Too Young.”

Also from that album was the cover “A Message To You Rudy,” which the band dedicated at the concert to the “all the young kids” in the audience, calling a group of tweens up onto the stage to dance along in their own cute way. This was followed by the first album’s “Night Klub,” which was “for the old generation.” Realizing that this included me, I jumped into the skanking masses, emerging with one less contact lens and a big grin on my face.

The band also played some choice songs off their second album and key nonalbum tracks, including their first single “Gangsters,” the horn-driven “Guns of Navarone” and the hit “Ghost Town.”

It was great to see how well The Specials’ music translated to the younger portion of the audience, many of whom were not even born when the band was first active. And a lot of them looked sharp in hats, suspenders, and black and white ties.

The main set closed with the band’s cover of “Enjoy Yourself (It’s Later Than You Think),” which has some timeless wisdom that seems especially fitting decades after The Specials included it on their second album: “Enjoy yourself, it’s later than you think / Enjoy yourself, while you’re still in the pink / The years go by, as quickly as you wink / Enjoy yourself, enjoy yourself / It’s later than you think.”

Setlist

Do The Dog

(Dawning of A) New Era

Gangsters

It’s Up to You

Monkey Man

Rat Race

Blank Expression

Hey Little Rich Girl

Doesn’t Make It Alright

Concrete Jungle

Friday Night, Saturday Morning

Stereotype

Man At C&A

Do Nothing

A Message To You Rudy

Night Klub

Little Bitch

Too Much Too Young

Enjoy Yourself (It’s Later Than You Think)

Encore

Ghost Town

Guns of Navarone

You’re Wondering Now

— Jeff Moehlis is a Noozhawk contributing writer and a professor of mechanical engineering at UCSB. Upcoming show recommendations, advice from musicians, interviews and more are available on his web site, music-illuminati.com. The opinions expressed are his own.