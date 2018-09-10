Jeff Moehlis: There’s No Replacement for Tommy Stinson

Tommy Stinson has quite a musical résumé. He played bass guitar for The Replacements, a Minneapolis rock band that still has a cult following decades after their albums were released and their legendary concerts left wakes of destruction and baffled fans. Their 1984 album, Let It Be, is regularly ranked as one of the top albums of that decade.

As if that's not enough, from 1998 until 2016 he played bass guitar for Guns N' Roses, including on the Chinese Democracy album, which took a decade of recording to finish. Along the way, he also has released well-regarded albums with Bash & Pop and as a solo artist.

Stinson will bring his duo Cowboys in the Campfire to the Gone Gallery in Santa Barbara on Friday. Tickets, limited to 50, are available by clicking here.

This will be a low-key affair compared with The Replacements or Guns N' Roses, but still a lot of fun. As their bio says, they're "just a coupla fellas having fun with a guitar and a lap steel and some great songs. And we like wearing matching shirts."

Stinson talked to Noozhawk about the upcoming show and his career in music.

Jeff Moehlis: Can you tell us a bit about Cowboys in the Campfire?

Tommy Stinson: It's with my writing partner buddy Chip Roberts, who I met through my ex-wife. Her Uncle Chip is my songwriting partner because we hit it off really good. He was a local guitar hero guy from Philadelphia right around the time The Replacements were touring and stuff, back in the day. So the whole thing that happened was I got married to his niece, and he and I hit it off fabulously and started writing songs together, and we've been writing songs together now for about 11 years. We're going to hopefully make a record by the end of October, a full length. We'll probably release bits and pieces of it as singles and things like that. Yeah, after all this time.

How it really came about is that when I met him, I was still in Guns N' Roses, and we had been joking about, you know, "What if we went out as a duo and just played coffee shops?" And, "Let's go busking." We were kind of screwing around with different ideas [laughs], just to screw with whatever and have fun, and do something interesting. What came of that was basically that.

Three years ago, we both found ourselves in the late spring going, "What do you want to do this summer?" "I don't know, what do you want to do?" "I don't know." "Well, let's get in the van and go play." [laughs] So we did it. It was kind of a challenge in a way. But that's the full-boat story of that. We've been touring since then, writing and doing our thing.

JM: I find it somewhat amazing how young you were when you started playing with The Replacements. How did you balance that with trying to have a normal teenage experience?

TS: Oh, there was f***ing nothing normal about it. To be honest with you, it started before being a teenager. When we moved to Minnesota from Florida, my brother got really out there and was self-destructive, and trying to get his way back to Florida, because that's what he liked and where his friends were and stuff like that. But we moved to Minnesota for particular reasons, and by the time my brother came out of the group home scenario, I'd already been in jail three times.

If my brother hadn't come home and shown me how to play bass, I probably would've been arrested for much worse things within a few years. So, you start with that. You start with a crazy childhood to begin with, and then with completely ludicrous teenage years where your brother shows you how to play an instrument and then you go on the road and your mom signs off on your custodial papers [laughs] so that your manager can be in charge of taking care of you and stuff, and all this, that and the other thing. Nothing normal about any of it [laughs]. Luckily I lived through it.

JM: I want to ask you about my favorite Replacements album, Let It Be, which is now more than 30 years old. Looking back on that now, what are your reflections on that particular album?

TS: That was somewhat of our crown jewel, in a way. It had the best of all of us, basically. My brother, Paul [Westerberg], Chris [Mars] — we were all at the top of our game. We'd been touring a s*** ton, and going through and jumping through hoops to get there, to get to that point. I think it's, rightfully so in some ways, our crown jewel.

JM: That album set you up for signing to a major label. What was your major label experience like?

TS: We basically were The Replacements, and they were basically The Corporation, and we locked ourselves in a room to listen to our new record and locked them outside it. Hence, that is us shooting off not only our feet [laughs], we were aiming for our feet and shot off our head [laughs]. That's our major label experience, really, honestly. It's like, aim for your shoe to shoot off your foot, but you aimed and you shot yourself in the head. That's what we did.

JM: How was playing with Guns N' Roses different from playing with The Replacements?

TS: [long laugh] I've got one really quick answer for you. Not all that f***ing different [laughs]. And I'll tell you a third one in this. I played with Soul Asylum, I played with Guns N' Roses, and I played with The Replacements. I've done session work with a bunch of different artists, and stuff like that, and worked with different singers and stuff like that. [laughs] I'll tell you what, and this is the short, cut to the quick right here f***ing sentence here about this. Paul Westerberg, Dave Pirner, Axl Rose — they are not very much far apart from one another, in every f***ing way [laughs]. You can close the article with that. In every f***ing way [laughs].

