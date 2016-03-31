Jeff Moehlis: Third Eye Blind Looks Forward

Third Eye Blind was one of the most popular alt-rock bands during the late 1990s, with their ubiquitous hit “Semi-Charmed Life” and other notable songs like “How’s It Going to Be,” “Jumper,” “Graduate” and “Never Let You Go.”

The band has continued into the 2000s under the leadership of singer/songwriter/guitarist Stephan Jenkins, with their most recent album being 2015’s Dopamine.

You can catch Third Eye Blind at The Arlington Theatre Thursday, April 7, 2016. More information is available here, and tickets are available here.

Jenkins answered Noozhawk’s questions by email. Although he didn’t really want to revisit the past in the interview, I bet that some of those great songs from the ’90s will make it onto the band’s setlist, along with their fine new material.

• • •

Jeff Moehlis: What can people look forward to at the upcoming concert?

Stephan Jenkins: Band in its prime raining down aliveness.

JM: Can you tell us a bit about the album Dopamine, which came out last year, and how you see it fitting into the Third Eye Blind catalog?

SJ: Dopamine is one of my favorite albums to play songs from. For myself, it is probably the most present — in a mental and an emotional sense — I’ve been in making an album.

We choose several songs from Dopamine every night, so I suggest boning up on that one because we need you to sing along.

JM: It’s cool that Dopamine has some David Bowie references. What’s your favorite David Bowie album, and how did he influence your musical direction?

SJ: Can’t have a favorite. Ziggy Stardust, Hunky Dory, Young Americans, Low, Heroes and the latest, Blackstar. I could have given you a different list though.

In terms of influence, Bowie created a space for individuality, peculiarity and a glorious kind of subversion, and in that space, there was always room for connection.

That’s a pretty good overriding message from an artist’s work.

JM: Going way back, how did the song “Semi-Charmed Life” come together?

SJ: Oh brother...

JM: How did the success of that song affect the way you approached the band’s second album, Blue?

SJ: Ever going down a slippy-slide naked and greased in coconut body oil? It’s like that.

JM: What, to you, was the good, the bad and the ugly about the 1990s music world?

SJ: I don’t know, and I am super not interested. I live in this music world, and I’m interested in what happens next. I can’t help you if you want to look back.

JM: What advice would you give to an aspiring musician?

SJ: Rockstars don’t do shots. Wash your hands on the regular, and remember only uppity girls and crazy boys actually change things.

JM: What are your plans, musical or otherwise, for the near future?

SJ: To write and record a song so pure and compelling that it sends entire villages into paralytic fits of hysteric euphoria.

