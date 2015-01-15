Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 5:12 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Jeff Moehlis: This Is It — Loggins and McDonald to Perform at SOhO

Sunday night concert is part of the Santa Barbara music club's 20th anniversary celebration

By Jeff Moehlis, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | January 15, 2015 | 9:00 a.m.

As part of their 20th anniversary celebration, SOhO Restaurant & Music Club is bringing in even more A-list musicians than usual, many of whom have local connections.

On Sunday night the audience will be treated to the special pairing of Kenny Loggins and Michael McDonald. Yes, that Kenny Loggins and that Michael McDonald. More information on the show, including the different ticketing options (you can even do a meet-and-greet) is available by clicking here.

The proceeds from this show will help SOhO do some much-needed improvements.

Both of these guys have had amazing careers in music. Loggins had early success as part of the duo Loggins & Messina with "Danny's Song," "House at Pooh Corner and "Your Mama Don't Dance," and then as the King of the Movie soundtrack with "I'm Alright," "Footloose," "Danger Zone" and "Meet Me Half Way." McDonald sang "Takin' It to the Streets," "It Keeps You Runnin'" and "Minute by Minute" with The Doobie Brothers, and has also had a successful solo career with songs like "I Keep Forgettin'" and the hit duets "Yah Mo B There" (with James Ingram) and "On My Own" (with Patti LaBelle).

And, of course, Loggins and McDonald have written songs together, most notably "This Is It" and "What a Fool Believes."

In advance of the show, Loggins answered a few questions from Noozhawk by email.

                                                                        •        •

Jeff Moehlis: This show is in support of SOhO. Do you have a favorite SOhO moment, either onstage or while in the audience?

Kenny Loggins: About two years ago my kids decided to be a rap band. Crosby, my oldest, had a solo career for a while as a singer-songwriter on Jive Records, but decided to play the bass in the Fam Band, or as Cody my second son called it, "The Loggi." Crosby's wife, Brooke, was on keyboards. My daughter Bella was on drums (she's been playing drums and she was 9 years old and is a music major from Wesleyan College). My sons Luke and Cody were rapping.

After they played their set, to everyone's surprise my 14-year-old daughter, Hana, got up to play piano and sang one of her songs! It was a night I'll never forget.

JM: You and Michael McDonald have written some great songs together. How did you two first meet and start working together?

KL: Michael and I met in the late '70s after The Doobie Brothers released Livin' on the Fault Line. We were looking for each other in order to collaborate on songwriting. The first song we wrote together was "What a Fool Believes." We've been friends ever since.

JM: Going further back, Jim Messina told me that when he was first supposed to hear your songs, you showed up at his place without a tape of the songs or a decent guitar to play. What do you remember about that initial meeting?

KL: That's true. At that time I only played my songs live. I did have an acoustic guitar with me, but it was truly a piece of sh**. I think it was a Kay. I made my living as a songwriter, and only recently decided to try for making a record of my own. I had sent my songs to The Moody Blues, to audition for a record deal for the newly created Threshold Records. They passed.

JM: You've lived in Santa Barbara for several decades now. What brought you here, and what keeps you here?

KL: I originally came as an escape from L.A. in 1971. I stayed with my longtime friend, Doug Inglesby, in a house on the Riviera. That's where I fell in love with Santa Barbara and knew someday I'd have to live here. I rented homes here for years but didn't buy until the late '80s. The first house I bought was Sam Battistone's octagonal redwood home on Padaro Lane.

JM: What advice would you give to an aspiring songwriter/musician?

KL: If you can quit, do it. This is an impossible business to make a living at.

— Jeff Moehlis is a Noozhawk contributing writer and a professor of mechanical engineering at UC Santa Barbara. Upcoming show recommendations, advice from musicians, interviews and more are available on his web site, music-illuminati.com. The opinions expressed are his own.

