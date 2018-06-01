Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 12:11 pm | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 

Jeff Moehlis: Tom Jones Brings His Golden Voice to Santa Barbara Bowl

Tom Jones Click to view larger
Tom Jones gave some fashion advice — “You Can Leave Your Hat On” — during his concert at the Santa Barbara Bowl. (Jeff Moehlis / Noozhawk photo)
By Jeff Moehlis, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @noozhawknews | June 1, 2018 | 1:23 p.m.

In the middle of his concert at the Santa Barbara Bowl on Saturday night of Memorial Day weekend, Sir Tom Jones sang the Leonard Cohen-penned line from "Tower of Song": "I was born with the gift of a golden voice." The crowd roared in agreement, as Jones' fans have for more than 50 years.

The star of the concert was, in fact, Jones' voice, which is still rich in full-throated glory at age 77. Perhaps most striking is its versatility, on display as Jones navigated a repertoire ranging from kitschy hits to gospel R&B, and various points in between.

The show kicked off with Jones supported by a stripped-down band performing a gospel-tinged blues-rock cover of John Lee Hooker's "Burning Hell." This was followed by a ZZ Top-worthy version of "Run On," which Jones introduced as being one of Elvis' favorite songs — and he would know, since they hung out with each other in Las Vegas back in the 1960s.

These opening songs were done on Jones' 2010 album Praise and Blame, as were two other songs, "Didn't It Rain" and "Did Trouble Me," early in the set, which were filled out by his full nine-member band.

Jones also did cool covers of the more familiar songs "Mama Told Me Not to Come" (Three Dog Night), "(Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay" (Otis Redding) and "Ring of Fire" (Johnny Cash).  For the latter two, Jones was joined by the evening's openers — and fellow Welsh "boys" — Into The Ark, a duo who Jones met through their appearance on the British version of The Voice, on which he is a coach.

But it was the "Tom Jones songs" that really got the crowd pumped up, starting with "Sex Bomb," which resulted in the first of several pairs of panties thrown onto the stage, a tradition that Jones apparently is not so fond of since it has made him taken less seriously as a talent. But at this point, what are you going to do? Other Jones hits of yore that got a big response were "Delilah" and "Green, Green Grass of Home."

Tom Jones
Tom Jones during a cover of “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay” at the Santa Barbara Bowl, joined by Into The Ark. (Jeff Moehlis / Noozhawk photo)

But the highlights of the concert were the one-two-three punch of "What's New Pussycat?" with Jones accompanied by accordion, guitar and tuba; his signature song "It's Not Unusual" with a samba flavor; and "You Can Leave Your Hat On," with silhouettes of sexy ladies wearing hats — but seemingly nothing else — projected behind the stage.

Jones' encore started with a touching cover of Louis Armstrong's "Wonderful World" followed by a funky version of Prince's "Kiss."

The show ended back in gospel R&B territory with a rousing cover of Sister Rosetta Tharpe's "Strange Things Happen Every Day."

"A golden voice," indeed!

Setlist

» Burning Hell
» Run On
» Mama Told Me Not to Come
» Didn't It Rain
» Raise a Ruckus
» Did Trouble Me
» Sex Bomb
» Take My Love (I Want to Give It All to You)
» I Can't Hold Out
» (Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay
» Ring of Fire
» Delilah
» Soul of a Man
» Tower of Song
» Green, Green Grass of Home
» What's New Pussycat?
» It's Not Unusual
» You Can Leave Your Hat On
» If I Only Knew
» I Wish You Would

Encore

» What a Wonderful World
» Kiss
» Strange Things Happen Everyday

— Jeff Moehlis is a Noozhawk contributing writer and a professor of mechanical engineering at UC Santa Barbara. Upcoming show recommendations, advice from musicians, interviews and more are available on his web site, music-illuminati.com. The opinions expressed are his own.

