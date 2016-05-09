Jeff Moehlis: Punk Rockers the True Sounds of Liberty Coming to Ventura

Jack Grisham is the lead singer for T.S.O.L., which stands for True Sounds of Liberty, a band that was at the forefront of the L.A. hard-core punk movement in the early 1980s along with Black Flag, Circle Jerks and Social Distortion. T.S.O.L. will be performing at The Garage in Ventura on Friday.

T.S.O.L.'s sound evolved from anti-government hard-core punk to goth punk to art punk before Grisham left the band in 1983. He returned to the band in 1999, and in 2003 he ran for governor of California in the recall election — he lost the election, but he still tours with T.S.O.L. He has also written several books, including his memoirs An American Demon and a book on recovery.

Grisham talked to Noozhawk about the upcoming show and the band's recordings, both old and new.

Jeff Moehlis: What can people look forward to at the upcoming concert?

Jack Grisham: I don't know ... Look, the same old s***. You know, we've been doing this for so long. Some of the songs we've been playing for so long. A lot of the songs we play are older than the people at the show. It's like, "We wrote this when your mother was in high school or junior high."

We are in the middle of finishing a new record, but I don't know if we're going to get to play any of it yet.

JM: Can you tell me a bit about the new album?

JG: The last time we released a record was in 2008. I was going crazy. I like working. For me, since 2008 I think I've written three or four books, maybe five books. I f***ing made a movie, recorded a couple of records. ... But T.S.O.L., we don't work that much. Our guitar player Ron [Emory] lives in Iowa, the bass player Mike [Roche] lives in Las Vegas, our drummer Chip [Hanna] lives in Arizona. So we don't really get to work. Finally, I just said, "I'm going crazy. We're making a record. Either I'm making it by myself, or you're coming out and making it with me." So that's what finally happened.

I like it. It's kind of sounds like the punk rock. ... Punk rock, when I started playing punk rock, was different from what people think punk rock is now. Like The Jam and Elvis Costello and The Go-Go's — a lot of that stuff was considered punk. It wasn't just screaming and yelling, black jackets and spikes. It was rock, almost, but like a different attitude. So a lot of this new record sounds like that. It's really like a late-'70s/early-'80s kind of punk rock, whatever that is.

JM: The first T.S.O.L. recordings are 35 years old now.

JG: Right, the first T.S.O.L. record came out in April 1981. So, yeah, it's recently just been 35 years.

JM: What are your reflections on those early recordings?

JG: Well, that was what we tried to do on this new record. One thing about the early records that was so cool is they were just pure. At the time, nobody gave a s*** about punk rock. Nobody cared. It wasn't like, "Radio is gonna play this." It wasn't like we were worried about radio, or selling records. No one gave a s***, because nobody cared about the music. Nobody liked it, other than the kids that were playing it. So all those records were still pure. There wasn't a lot of thought put into them, like, "Hey, this has to be longer. You've gotta watch the language." All the bulls*** that later on even punk rock music started adapting. Back then, no one cared. I sing flat or sharp, and the drums aren't always in time. We didn't care. And it came out really kind of cool like that. Some of it, for me, is hard to listen to. I go, "Oh my God, why did they let me sing like that?"

But on this new record, we did the same thing. Like, we didn't use click tracks. We just said, "Let's just play and record it. What does it matter anyway? What do we care? Let's just go do whatever we want to do and not worry about it." And I think that's the attitude that I remembered most, and that's the attitude we tried to bring into this new record. The cool thing is, because we did that, the new record really breathes. It's really kind of cool. It slows down and speeds up. It's, like, human.

JM: What, to you, was the good, the bad and the ugly about the punk rock music scene in the late '70s and early '80s?

JG: The good was that for the most part there was no rock star attitude. When I first got into it, there wasn't a lot of, "You don't sound like us." It was way more wide open than it is now. It was way more free and wide open because there weren't that many people involved in it. It was more like family, and wide open. Like, you could come and play the accordion and we would say, "That's great." So I really liked what was happening. That was my favorite.

Later on, people came in and they said, "Oh, this is hard core. This is punk. This is speed core. This is death rock." They started classifying it, and I hated that. I hated that. I liked the part where we were free and it was fun, and there weren't a lot of people trying to be a rock star. They just wanted to play music.

Like there are kids now who start bands, and their goal is to be big [laughs]. That's not my goal. That's never been my goal. My goal has always been that I just want to play and create. I don't give a f*** about anything else. I just want to keep doing it.

— Jeff Moehlis is a Noozhawk contributing writer and a professor of mechanical engineering at UC Santa Barbara.