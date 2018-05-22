Jeff Moehlis: WAR Stories with Lonnie Jordan

Keyboard player/singer Lonnie Jordan is one of the founding members of the band WAR, a melting pot of soul, funk, Latin and jazz influences whose songs include "Low Rider," "Spill the Wine," "Why Can't We Be Friends?" and "The Cisco Kid." The Jordan-led WAR will be performing at the Santa Barbara Bowl on Sunday along with George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic.

WAR's fortunes took off when singer (and now-resident of Ojai) Eric Burdon asked them to back him up after leaving The Animals. They recorded two albums together, and had a huge hit song in 1970 with "Spill the Wine."

WAR raged on after Burdon's departure, and in 1972 they released the No. 1 album The World Is a Ghetto, which as Jordan describes "was basically about us connecting with the world like troubadours, making people aware of what was going on." More 1970s success followed with "Low Rider," especially, striking a chord that resonates to this day.

Jordan talked to Noozhawk about the upcoming show and how some of the band's songs came together.

Jeff Moehlis: This is a show where WAR is sharing the bill with George Clinton. Did you and George know each other back in the '70s?

Lonnie Jordan: Yeah, we knew each other. We didn't actually hang out, but we always met each other onstage whenever we would play together back in the day. It was fun. It was just like one big party [laughs].

JM: Were you surprised to hear that he's planning to retire from touring?

LJ: Not really. You know, he had his run. Like the song "Home" says: "I've had my run and I'm ready to go home." So no, I'm not surprised.

And he's deserving to retire. But to be honest with you, I doubt if he does retire. It's hard to retire when you're making music, and when you're making people happy. I'm just sayin' [laughs]. I don't plan to retire. James Brown didn't retire.

JM: Going way back to WAR's early years, how did the song "Spill the Wine" come together?

LJ: You've probably heard a million stories, but the story I'm giving you is from the horse's mouth.

We were in the studio at Wally Heider's in Los Angeles, and it just so happened that Eric [Burdon] was in the song booth improvising. He was trying to come up with a story. We were all having a hard time, and a young lady was in the booth with him. I won't mention any names, and I won't even tell you what they were doing.

I had bought a bottle on wine — back in those days, I wasn't really that into wines. I just figured wine is wine. So I bought a big bottle of Boone's Farm [laughs]. You know, that's all I knew. Otherwise it would've been whiskey. So I had this big bottle sitting on the left side of the console board, and a styrofoam cup. But as I was watching Eric in a dark lit room while the track was playing, he couldn't seem to come up with anything. But I noticed he was being inspired in there — I won't go any further than that. As he was being inspired, I took the top off and poured this big bottle of wine still looking at Eric. I'm like, "Wow, I should be in there." [laughs] As I was pouring it, I wasn't paying any attention, and it all spilled over into the board, and the board started smoking [laughs].

It didn't ruin the tape. The tape was still going, the volume was still there, but everyone thought it was funny and [producer] Jerry [Goldstein] had to get on the horn to tell Eric in the monitors in his earphones that Lonnie spilled wine in the board. And that was a "bingo" from that point on. "Spill the wine." Eric was just having fun. He just started singing and blurting out things, and that was one of the blurts he blurted out: "Spill the wine."

And next thing you know, Jerry and Chris Upton, the engineer, had this bulb lit up in their head and it just went from there. And the girl that was in the room, she was already speaking Spanish on the track. Nothing connected or related to "Spill the wine." She already layered hers on the track of what they were doing, which, again, that's personal [laughs]. So that was there, the track was there, we just needed to put a story to the struck. So up came "Spill the wine," and there it was.

JM: What do you remember about the recording of the song "Low Rider"? Did it also come from a jam?

LJ: It was all a jam. Our saxophone player, Charles Miller, came in, and he had just bough a lowrider car [laughs], you know, a nice Chevy car. It was time to go into the studio, and he drove the car to the studio, came in and had a bottle of tequila. We already had the track already made, and he sat down on the bench — I'll never forget — and he had a lemon, he had salt and some shot glasses. Of course I took a shot with him. He sat down and put his headphones on. "Charlie, you'll like this!"

He started listening to it, and we knew how he was. He could take a song and make it funny, make it street, whatever it was he would make it happen. And he did. He just started singing it with that attitude. Like we always do, we were rolling the tape. If you don't, they you're going to miss it. So we always had the tape running. We never said, "Are you ready?" He just sat down and put his phones on, there was a mike there, and we just turned the tape on. And there it was right there. He had it. It was like magic [laughs].

— Jeff Moehlis is a Noozhawk contributing writer and a professor of mechanical engineering at UC Santa Barbara.