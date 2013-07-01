Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 9:00 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 

Jefferson Starship to Revisit Their Psychedelic Roots at Chumash Casino Resort

By Mike Traphagen for the Chumash Casino Resort | July 1, 2013 | 3:47 p.m.

Jefferson Starship, the band that evolved from the highly influential 1960s group Jefferson Airplane, will revisit their psychedelic roots at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1. Tickets for the show are $20.

Paul Kantner co-founded the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Jefferson Airplane in 1965 and later formed Jefferson Starship in 1974 with members of his former psychedelic rock group. In 2005, Jefferson Starship celebrated its 40th anniversary with a world tour, and they haven’t slowed down since.

Kantner and his collection of musicians more closely resemble the band’s original mix of psychedelic rock and electric folk music, performing songs like “White Rabbit” and “Somebody to Love,” rather than tunes from the 1980s pop-driven era of Jefferson Starship.

The band proudly boasts on its Facebook page, “We don’t play ‘We Built This City,’” in reference to the 1985 song.

Jefferson Starship’s current lineup features musicians David Freiberg (keyboards, vocals), Mark “Slick” Aguilar (lead guitar), Donny Baldwin (drums), Chris Smith (keyboards, vocals), Cathy Richardson (vocals) and Kantner (guitar, vocals).

Richardson, one of the newest members of the group, anchors the historic role made famous by Grace Slick and brings songs like “White Rabbit” and “Somebody to Love” back to life. She portrayed Janis Joplin in the original cast of the Off-Broadway play Love, Janis, and her Cathy Richardson Band was nominated for a Grammy in 2004.

Don’t miss an opportunity to hear the songs from Jefferson Starship’s roots performed in the intimate 1,400-seat Samala Showroom.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash. You can also visit the website by clicking here or call StarTicketsPlus at 800.585.3737.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.

