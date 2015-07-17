Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 12:57 pm | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 
Relationships

Jeffrey Meek: Robust Vulnerability Allows Us to Be and Be Seen for Who We Really Are

By Jeffrey Meek | July 17, 2015 | 3:15 p.m.

Finding connection and compassion is why we’re here. It's what gives purpose and meaning to our lives. Neurobiologically, that's how we're wired.

Jeffrey Meek
Jeffrey Meek

Shame is the fear of disconnection. We desire that others know and see that we are worthy of connection. Shame is supported by the critical inner voice claiming, "I'm not good enough, I'm not thin enough, rich enough, beautiful enough, talented enough, and/or smart enough.”

The support system of the critical inner voice is being excruciatingly vulnerable. In order to find and feel connection, we have to open our hearts and allow ourselves to be seen for who we really are with robust vulnerability.

There are those who have a sense of worthiness — people who have a strong sense of love and belonging, and folks who struggle to find worthiness — those who are always wondering if they're good enough. The one major factor separating them is the people who have a strong sense of love and belonging believe they're worthy of love and belonging. They feel they are enough. That's it.

What do worthy people have in common? They live wholeheartedly. They live from a deep sense of worthiness that helps create a strong sense of courage. (Courage is from the original Latin word cor, meaning heart.) And so the wholehearted have, very simply, the courage to be imperfect, the courage to explore and the courage to fail.

They have the compassion to be kind to themselves first and then to others, because we can't practice compassion authentically with other people if we can't treat ourselves kindly. When we feel worthy, we are willing to let go of who we think we should be in order to be who we are.

Wholehearted people also fully embrace vulnerability. They believe that what makes them vulnerable makes them beautifully alive and engaged. They don't talk about vulnerability as being pleasant or painful. They just talk about it being vital and necessary. They’re willing to fail.

It’s incredibly difficult to practice service, gratitude and joy in moments of terror and a feeling of unworthiness. We must believe that we're enough. Because when we work from a place of "I'm enough," then we stop defending, kicking and screaming and start listening.

When we’re enough, we can relax, breathe and realize we’re OK in the moment, and this makes it easier to recognize when we are living in the fear of the past or the anxiety of the future. We're kinder and gentler to the people around us, and we're kinder and gentler to ourselves. We become freed up to be ourselves at our best.

— Jeffrey Meek is an actor and teacher in Santa Barbara and co-artistic director of PlayFest Santa Barbara, a nonprofit new play and musical festival that takes place every January. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 