Jeffrey Young Appointed to Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board

Santa Barbara attorney Jeffrey Young has been appointed by Gov. Jerry Brown to the Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board, where he has served since 2000.

The regional water boards implement and enforce the federal Clean Water Act and the California Porter-Cologne Water Quality Control Act.

Young has been an attorney in private practice since 1994 focusing on civil litigation and personal injury.

He earned a juris doctor degree from the Santa Barbara College of Law and a master of science degree in natural resources from Humboldt State University.

This position requires Senate confirmation.

