Jenelle Robertson: True Love — The Courtship of Search and Social

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, it’s no surprise that I heard a rumor that Google was courting Twitter. This newfound bond has been slowly forming for quite some time and although they haven’t decided to make their relationship “FBO” (Facebook Official), inside sources have let us in on their plans to work in synergy.

After countless attempts, Google has finally managed to woo Twitter into a groundbreaking partnership, making its social content more search-engine friendly. In 2015, tweets will begin to appear in the search results automatically after posting, making Google’s search results more valuable by greatly expanding the content feed.

For example, the next time you search for “Santa Barbara Real Estate.” you’ll see tweets that include “Santa Barbara Real Estate” alongside websites, videos, images, news, etc.

As goes for all successful relationships, reciprocity is key. Twitter CEO Dick Costolo will reap the benefits from this new source of tweet exposure, allowing Twitter to reach new users and achieve a larger audience overall.

Do we see a motive behind the hookup? The fast-paced Twitter social channel has seen a slump in its recent user-base growth rate. In the last quarter of 2014, the MAU (Monthly Average Users) growth rate in the United States idled at 63 million, forcing Twitter to break out those sappy love songs to cope with the heartache. However, Google may be the knight in shining engine as it swoops in to increase the platform exposure and boost Twitter’s MAU.

OK, enough about their relationship. Let’s get to what really matters: How does this partnership affect the social media management and online marketing of your business?

Google’s algorithms will now have access to scan real-time tweet content, allowing this search engine powerhouse to access even more information for display in the search results. This provides social media managers with an opportunity to capitalize on this affair by optimizing your tweets with keyphrases to be more recognizable by the search engine crawlers.

Before any talk of this foreseen merge, Twitter was typically treated as a last resort for online marketing purposes in terms of lead generation, market research or consumer dialogue. The top reason for such disregard is that Twitter requires constant supervision, like a high-energy child. Most business owners do not have the time — or the energy — to tend to the constant “worldwide conversation” that is Twitter.

This new relationship brings the spotlight back to Twitter demanding the platform be treated as important as other channels. It is crucial to have a consistent, meaningful campaign as tweets will hold higher relevance in search engine results, providing exposure to your business.

Managing a successful Twitter campaign is very time sensitive, but luckily there are tools out there to help chase around this virtual toddler — kind of like a social media nanny. Social media management platforms like Hootsuite or Sendible allow you to schedule and send out your personalized language and content at any moment in the future across multiple channels at once!

— Jenelle Robertson is marketing manager at First Click Inc. The opinions expressed are her own.