Jenelle Robertson: The Role of Online Marketing for Santa Barbara Start-ups

Santa Barbara is known for its breathtaking views and beachside culture, but it’s quickly becoming famous for its thriving community of up-and-coming tech start-ups and international brands. Santa Barbara attracts budding entrepreneurs from UC Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara City College and Westmont College, as well as those escaping blustery winters elsewhere.

Once an entrepreneur sets up shop, however, he or she quickly realizes the challenge of success living in a “tourist” destination. Nevertheless, Santa Barbara has produced several international success stories, including digital music giant Sonos (whose new vibrating logo will once again make Super Bowl commercials this Sunday) and online education pioneer lynda.com, which recently raised more than $120 million in private equity funding.

How these startups began and grew into international brands is a fascinating study.

One of the most crucial factors to the success of any small business is its online marketing. When you’re launching in a regional market with a population of around 100,000, you have to quickly learn how to go beyond the charming neighborhoods to scale your product/service. The answer for more than 15 years has been leveraging search engines, and to an extent social media.

Companies have been made (and broken) based on their understanding of the ever changing Google algorithm. 2015 marks the year Google intends to help the small business owner wishing to branch out, as evidenced by recent algorithm updates code-named “Google Pigeon,” “Google Panda” and “Google Penguin” (along with many other updates not large enough to acquire an animal title).

What is a Google Algorithm?

In practical terms, a search engine algorithm is a tool that crawls the Internet after you enter a search term to find clues and give you exactly what you seek. Think of the algorithm as the secret sauce on your favorite sandwich. It’s what makes “Google” Google.

Your goal as a website owner is to provide the best and most definitive information possible that will make your site stand out when a search is taking place. The process of adjusting your site to become favored by Google algorithms is referred to as SEO (search engine optimization).

Positive changes to your site include content population and frequent updating, keyword implementation, and onsite optimizations such as tags and header changes on the back end.

It is also very important to be proactive in your online marketing efforts as the algorithms take note of this as well. Some of these external strategies include link building, social media marketing and capitalizing on all PR opportunities.

Like any trend, you always want to be in-the-know. Google algorithms are ever-changing, and it is important to make the necessary tweaks to your website that follow the update to promote effective, traffic-building SEO. Some search tools constantly update algorithms and recast the rules based on user behaviors and changes in technology use, like searches from a specific location or even time of day or weather patterns.

If you’re wondering “what is the first step I should take to become a master of the Google algorithm?” The answer is to understand the science behind these algorithms to learn what Google likes and dislikes.

The First Click online marketing gurus, in partnership with The Chamber of the Santa Barbara Region, is leading a series of educational seminars. The first of three discussions will focus on the latest changes to Google algorithms in 2015 and feature expert tips to increase web traffic and accomplish a lucrative online presence. Get the inside scoop on the SEO trends of 2015.

The second seminar will focus on optimal website design and content strategies, and the final seminar focuses on tactics for successful social media marketing.

Seminar attendees will learn a lot and be in a much better position to execute on various online marketing strategies, as well as manage third parties to achieve marketing goals. And we’d like to think some attendees will learn the tools and techniques to maybe become the next international brand in Santa Barbara.

The first seminar in the series — Google Algorithms & 2015 SEO — will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at The Chamber office, 104 W. Anapamu St., Suite A, in downtown Santa Barbara. The cost is $20 per person and includes lunch.

Subsequent seminars are scheduled for Feb. 18 (Website Design, Content and Link Building) and March 18 (The Power of Social Media).

— Jenelle Robertson is marketing manager at First Click Inc. The opinions expressed are her own.