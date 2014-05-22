Jenna Baucke of Santa Barbara Earns BFA in Sculpture from Pratt Institute

Santa Barbara resident Jenna Baucke received a bachelor of fine arts degree in sculpture from New York City's prestigious Pratt Institute at its 125th commencement ceremony.

Held at the iconic Radio City Music Hall, Baucke was one of 1,337 graduating students to be awarded their degree.

New York Times architecture critic, author and acclaimed pianist Michael Kimmelman delivered the commencement address. Kimmelman, Brooklyn Museum director Arnold Lehman, multimedia artist Yoko Ono and designer Karim Rashid received honorary degrees at the ceremony. Associate Professor of Humanities and Media Studies Ellery Washington received the Pratt Institute Distinguished Teacher Award.

Founded in 1887, Pratt Institute is a global leader in higher education dedicated to preparing its 4,700 undergraduate and graduate students for successful careers in art, design, architecture, information and library science, and liberal arts and sciences. Located in the cultural hub of New York City with historic campuses in Brooklyn and Manhattan, Pratt is a living lab of craft and creativity with esteemed professors and scholars who challenge their talented students to transform their passion into meaningful expression.

Under the leadership of President Thomas Schutte, the curricula and reputations of Pratt's four professional schools, which include 22 undergraduate and 25 graduate degree-granting programs, are recognized internationally and perennially listed among the best in top-tier rankings from U.S. News & World Report, Princeton Review, DesignIntelligence and others.

