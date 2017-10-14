Jenna Hinkle Leads UCSB Women’s Cross Country Title

Cross Country

The UCSB women's cross country team took first place at the UC Riverside Highlander Invitational on Saturday.

Senior Jenna Hinkle broke away from the pace after the first two miles and won the 5k race in 16:48.0.

Katie Camarena overtook six runners in the last mile to finish 4th overall in 17:23.0. Celeste Wilson would be the surprise third scorer for the Gauchos, coming in 13th in 17:50.7, improving by over 17 seconds when she ran the open five kilometer race at the UC Riverside Invitational less than a month ago. Finishing right behind her was Emily Lopez in 14th in 17:54.4 and Isa Marshall in 18th in a time of 18:06.9.

"The women's team showed some depth today," said Coach Pete Dolan. "Riverside looked like they took control early but they couldn't hold it. Celeste and Isa had their best races of the year so far today."

The Gaucho men placed 12th, with redshirt freshman Isaiah Lozano taking third overall in the 6k race in 17:58.9. Patrick Bourke and George Baier wre 10th and 12th, respectively in 18:09.5 and 18:12.2. True freshman Brian Schulz and James Douglass would finish off the scoring in 26th and 27th in 18:31.1 and 18:31.7.

"For the guys, I wish they could've done better," Dolan said. "It was a surprise to switch from eight kilometers to six at the last minute, so I can excuse some of our performances. I am concerned, however, heading into the conference championships."

UCSB originally planned to run at a meet in Northern California, but the poor air quality due to the numerous wild fires led Dolan to take the team to Riverside.

"The air quality was a real concern up north," he said. "We're very grateful for the opportunity given to us by Riverside to compete at their meet this weekend."