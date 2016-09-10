Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 8:27 pm | Partly Cloudy 55º

 
 
 
 
Girls Volleyball

Jenna MacFarlane Leads San Marcos at SLO Tournament

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | Twittter: @NoozhawkSports | September 10, 2016 | 7:30 p.m.

Jenna MacFarlane blasted 40 kills and had 22 digs in five matches for San Marcos at the San Luis Obispo Tournament over the weekend.

The Royals went 3-2 over the two days of matches. They opened with a loss against a tough Buchanan team from Fresno (25-17, 25-19) and bounced back with a win over Sunnyside High (25-12, 25-17). Sierra Palladino had six kills in the win.

On Saturday, San Marcos defeated Oak Park (27-25, 25-22) and West Ranch (25-16, 25-19) and fell to Mission Prep in three sets (25-22, 11-25, 17-15).

Co-coach Tina Brown lauded the play of Kelsey Warren who had 5 aces and 15 digs. Leila Parker put 18 kills and 5 blocks.

MacFarlane and Addy Colburn provided leadership and strong play. Colburn posted 40 assists, 15 kills and 11 digs.

"It was a good tournament for the Royals as we head into the opening week of what appears to be a very competitive league," said Brown.

San Marcos opens Channel League on Tuesday against Dos Pueblos.

