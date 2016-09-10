Jenna MacFarlane Leads San Marcos at SLO Tournament

Girls Volleyball

Jenna MacFarlane blasted 40 kills and had 22 digs in five matches for San Marcos at the San Luis Obispo Tournament over the weekend.

The Royals went 3-2 over the two days of matches. They opened with a loss against a tough Buchanan team from Fresno (25-17, 25-19) and bounced back with a win over Sunnyside High (25-12, 25-17). Sierra Palladino had six kills in the win.

On Saturday, San Marcos defeated Oak Park (27-25, 25-22) and West Ranch (25-16, 25-19) and fell to Mission Prep in three sets (25-22, 11-25, 17-15).

Co-coach Tina Brown lauded the play of Kelsey Warren who had 5 aces and 15 digs. Leila Parker put 18 kills and 5 blocks.

MacFarlane and Addy Colburn provided leadership and strong play. Colburn posted 40 assists, 15 kills and 11 digs.

"It was a good tournament for the Royals as we head into the opening week of what appears to be a very competitive league," said Brown.

San Marcos opens Channel League on Tuesday against Dos Pueblos.

