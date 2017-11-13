Jenna MacFarlane of San Marcos is Channel League Volleyball MVP

Jenna MacFarlane, the catalyst behind San Marcos' run to the Channel League girls volleyball championship, was named the league's MVP.
MacFarlane's fierce play led the Royals to a 7-1 league record and 23-11 overall mark. The Royals advanced to the second round of the CIF-SS Division 2 playoffs.
San Marcos co-coaches Tina Brown and Dwayne Hauschild were named the co-coaches of the year.
San Marcos and Dos Pueblos each placed two players on the all-league first team. Sophomore setter Ellie Gamberdella and libero Grace Matthews were the Royals chosen. The Chargers receiving top honors were junior middle blocker Ally Mintzer and libero Alison Minnich.
COACH OF THE YEAR:
Tina Brown, Dwayne Hauschild, San Marcos
MVP:
Jenna MacFarlane, San Marcos
First Team:
Name, School
Mary Sinclair, Ventura
Nevada Knowles, Ventura
Alison Minnich, Dos Pueblos
Ellie Gamberdella, San Marcos
Ally Mintzer, Dos Pueblos
Grace Matthews, San Marcos
Kayla Rivera, Buena
Brooklyn Wallet, Buena
Second Team:
Danielle LaGrange, Dos Pueblos
Raphaella Rosales, Ventura
Kambria Dowling, Ventura
Meagan Jamroz, Buena
Linnea Skinner, Santa Barbara
Chloe Mauceri, Santa Barbara
Brynn Sofro, San Marcos
Kristine Fimlaid, San Marcos
Sierra Palladino, San Marcos
Honorable Mention:
Grace Crozier, DP
Mikayla Butzke, DP
Taylor Hantgin, SM
Kendall Williams, SM
Leila Parker, SM
Jessica Velasquez, Ventura
Dani Barbar, Buena
Reece Kelley, SB
Erika Foreman, SB
Ellie Chenoweth, SB
Georgia Brace, SB
Brynna Hodosy, SB
Talia Medel, SB
Tatum Teel, Ventura
Gaby Alvarez, Ventura