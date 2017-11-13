Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 4:00 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 
Girls Volleyball

Jenna MacFarlane of San Marcos is Channel League Volleyball MVP

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | November 13, 2017 | 9:14 a.m.

Jenna MacFarlane, the catalyst behind San Marcos' run to the Channel League girls volleyball championship, was named the league's MVP.

Jenna MacFarlane Click to view larger
Jenna MacFarlane

MacFarlane's fierce play led the Royals to a 7-1 league record and 23-11 overall mark. The Royals advanced to the second round of the CIF-SS Division 2 playoffs.

San Marcos co-coaches Tina Brown and Dwayne Hauschild were named the co-coaches of the year.

San Marcos and Dos Pueblos each placed two players on the all-league first team. Sophomore setter Ellie Gamberdella and libero Grace Matthews were the Royals chosen. The Chargers receiving top honors were junior middle blocker Ally Mintzer and libero Alison Minnich.

COACH OF THE YEAR:

Tina Brown, Dwayne Hauschild, San Marcos

MVP:

Jenna MacFarlane, San Marcos

First Team:

Name, School

Mary Sinclair, Ventura

Nevada Knowles, Ventura

Alison Minnich, Dos Pueblos

Ellie Gamberdella, San Marcos

Ally Mintzer, Dos Pueblos

Grace Matthews, San Marcos

Kayla Rivera, Buena

Brooklyn Wallet, Buena

Second Team:

Danielle LaGrange, Dos Pueblos

Raphaella Rosales, Ventura

Kambria Dowling, Ventura

Meagan Jamroz, Buena

Linnea Skinner, Santa Barbara

Chloe Mauceri, Santa Barbara

Brynn Sofro, San Marcos

Kristine Fimlaid, San Marcos

Sierra Palladino, San Marcos

Honorable Mention:

Grace Crozier, DP

Mikayla Butzke, DP

Taylor Hantgin, SM

Kendall Williams, SM

Leila Parker, SM

Jessica Velasquez, Ventura

Dani Barbar, Buena

Reece Kelley, SB

Erika Foreman, SB

Ellie Chenoweth, SB

Georgia Brace, SB

Brynna Hodosy, SB

Talia Medel, SB

Tatum Teel, Ventura

Gaby Alvarez, Ventura

