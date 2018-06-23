Jenna MacFarlane’s 22 Kills Pace San Marcos to First Volleyball Win

Jenna MacFarlane was the go-to player for the San Marcos girls volleyball team Tuesday at Oxnard.
The senior outside hitter blasted 22 kills to carry the Royals to their first victory of the season, a 29-27, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Yellowjackets.
"After a tight first game, we settled into playing a solid game of defense," San Marcos coach Tina Brown said. "We got really great passing from Kendall Williams, Grace Mathews and AJ Huerta-Leipner."
Sierra Palladino added nine kills to the attack and Leila Parker and Williams each had four. Setter Ellie Gamberdella dished out 39 assists.
The Royals (1-1) play their home opener on Thursday against Moorpark.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Jenna MacFarlane was the go-to player for the San Marcos girls volleyball team Tuesday at Oxnard.
The senior outside hitter blasted 22 kills to carry the Royals to their first victory of the season, a 29-27, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Yellowjackets.
"After a tight first game, we settled into playing a solid game of defense," San Marcos coach Tina Brown said. "We got really great passing from Kendall Williams, Grace Mathews and AJ Huerta-Leipner."
Sierra Palladino added nine kills to the attack and Leila Parker and Williams each had four. Setter Ellie Gamberdella dished out 39 assists.
The Royals (1-1) play their home opener on Thursday against Moorpark.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Jenna MacFarlane was the go-to player for the San Marcos girls volleyball team Tuesday at Oxnard.
The senior outside hitter blasted 22 kills to carry the Royals to their first victory of the season, a 29-27, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Yellowjackets.
"After a tight first game, we settled into playing a solid game of defense," San Marcos coach Tina Brown said. "We got really great passing from Kendall Williams, Grace Mathews and AJ Huerta-Leipner."
Sierra Palladino added nine kills to the attack and Leila Parker and Williams each had four. Setter Ellie Gamberdella dished out 39 assists.
The Royals (1-1) play their home opener on Thursday against Moorpark.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Jenna MacFarlane was the go-to player for the San Marcos girls volleyball team Tuesday at Oxnard.
The senior outside hitter blasted 22 kills to carry the Royals to their first victory of the season, a 29-27, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Yellowjackets.
"After a tight first game, we settled into playing a solid game of defense," San Marcos coach Tina Brown said. "We got really great passing from Kendall Williams, Grace Mathews and AJ Huerta-Leipner."
Sierra Palladino added nine kills to the attack and Leila Parker and Williams each had four. Setter Ellie Gamberdella dished out 39 assists.
The Royals (1-1) play their home opener on Thursday against Moorpark.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Jenna MacFarlane was the go-to player for the San Marcos girls volleyball team Tuesday at Oxnard.
The senior outside hitter blasted 22 kills to carry the Royals to their first victory of the season, a 29-27, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Yellowjackets.
"After a tight first game, we settled into playing a solid game of defense," San Marcos coach Tina Brown said. "We got really great passing from Kendall Williams, Grace Mathews and AJ Huerta-Leipner."
Sierra Palladino added nine kills to the attack and Leila Parker and Williams each had four. Setter Ellie Gamberdella dished out 39 assists.
The Royals (1-1) play their home opener on Thursday against Moorpark.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Jenna MacFarlane was the go-to player for the San Marcos girls volleyball team Tuesday at Oxnard.
The senior outside hitter blasted 22 kills to carry the Royals to their first victory of the season, a 29-27, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Yellowjackets.
"After a tight first game, we settled into playing a solid game of defense," San Marcos coach Tina Brown said. "We got really great passing from Kendall Williams, Grace Mathews and AJ Huerta-Leipner."
Sierra Palladino added nine kills to the attack and Leila Parker and Williams each had four. Setter Ellie Gamberdella dished out 39 assists.
The Royals (1-1) play their home opener on Thursday against Moorpark.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Jenna MacFarlane was the go-to player for the San Marcos girls volleyball team Tuesday at Oxnard.
The senior outside hitter blasted 22 kills to carry the Royals to their first victory of the season, a 29-27, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Yellowjackets.
"After a tight first game, we settled into playing a solid game of defense," San Marcos coach Tina Brown said. "We got really great passing from Kendall Williams, Grace Mathews and AJ Huerta-Leipner."
Sierra Palladino added nine kills to the attack and Leila Parker and Williams each had four. Setter Ellie Gamberdella dished out 39 assists.
The Royals (1-1) play their home opener on Thursday against Moorpark.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Jenna MacFarlane was the go-to player for the San Marcos girls volleyball team Tuesday at Oxnard.
The senior outside hitter blasted 22 kills to carry the Royals to their first victory of the season, a 29-27, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Yellowjackets.
"After a tight first game, we settled into playing a solid game of defense," San Marcos coach Tina Brown said. "We got really great passing from Kendall Williams, Grace Mathews and AJ Huerta-Leipner."
Sierra Palladino added nine kills to the attack and Leila Parker and Williams each had four. Setter Ellie Gamberdella dished out 39 assists.
The Royals (1-1) play their home opener on Thursday against Moorpark.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Jenna MacFarlane was the go-to player for the San Marcos girls volleyball team Tuesday at Oxnard.
The senior outside hitter blasted 22 kills to carry the Royals to their first victory of the season, a 29-27, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Yellowjackets.
"After a tight first game, we settled into playing a solid game of defense," San Marcos coach Tina Brown said. "We got really great passing from Kendall Williams, Grace Mathews and AJ Huerta-Leipner."
Sierra Palladino added nine kills to the attack and Leila Parker and Williams each had four. Setter Ellie Gamberdella dished out 39 assists.
The Royals (1-1) play their home opener on Thursday against Moorpark.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Jenna MacFarlane was the go-to player for the San Marcos girls volleyball team Tuesday at Oxnard.
The senior outside hitter blasted 22 kills to carry the Royals to their first victory of the season, a 29-27, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Yellowjackets.
"After a tight first game, we settled into playing a solid game of defense," San Marcos coach Tina Brown said. "We got really great passing from Kendall Williams, Grace Mathews and AJ Huerta-Leipner."
Sierra Palladino added nine kills to the attack and Leila Parker and Williams each had four. Setter Ellie Gamberdella dished out 39 assists.
The Royals (1-1) play their home opener on Thursday against Moorpark.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Jenna MacFarlane was the go-to player for the San Marcos girls volleyball team Tuesday at Oxnard.
The senior outside hitter blasted 22 kills to carry the Royals to their first victory of the season, a 29-27, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Yellowjackets.
"After a tight first game, we settled into playing a solid game of defense," San Marcos coach Tina Brown said. "We got really great passing from Kendall Williams, Grace Mathews and AJ Huerta-Leipner."
Sierra Palladino added nine kills to the attack and Leila Parker and Williams each had four. Setter Ellie Gamberdella dished out 39 assists.
The Royals (1-1) play their home opener on Thursday against Moorpark.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Jenna MacFarlane was the go-to player for the San Marcos girls volleyball team Tuesday at Oxnard.
The senior outside hitter blasted 22 kills to carry the Royals to their first victory of the season, a 29-27, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Yellowjackets.
"After a tight first game, we settled into playing a solid game of defense," San Marcos coach Tina Brown said. "We got really great passing from Kendall Williams, Grace Mathews and AJ Huerta-Leipner."
Sierra Palladino added nine kills to the attack and Leila Parker and Williams each had four. Setter Ellie Gamberdella dished out 39 assists.
The Royals (1-1) play their home opener on Thursday against Moorpark.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Jenna MacFarlane was the go-to player for the San Marcos girls volleyball team Tuesday at Oxnard.
The senior outside hitter blasted 22 kills to carry the Royals to their first victory of the season, a 29-27, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Yellowjackets.
"After a tight first game, we settled into playing a solid game of defense," San Marcos coach Tina Brown said. "We got really great passing from Kendall Williams, Grace Mathews and AJ Huerta-Leipner."
Sierra Palladino added nine kills to the attack and Leila Parker and Williams each had four. Setter Ellie Gamberdella dished out 39 assists.
The Royals (1-1) play their home opener on Thursday against Moorpark.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Jenna MacFarlane was the go-to player for the San Marcos girls volleyball team Tuesday at Oxnard.
The senior outside hitter blasted 22 kills to carry the Royals to their first victory of the season, a 29-27, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Yellowjackets.
"After a tight first game, we settled into playing a solid game of defense," San Marcos coach Tina Brown said. "We got really great passing from Kendall Williams, Grace Mathews and AJ Huerta-Leipner."
Sierra Palladino added nine kills to the attack and Leila Parker and Williams each had four. Setter Ellie Gamberdella dished out 39 assists.
The Royals (1-1) play their home opener on Thursday against Moorpark.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Jenna MacFarlane was the go-to player for the San Marcos girls volleyball team Tuesday at Oxnard.
The senior outside hitter blasted 22 kills to carry the Royals to their first victory of the season, a 29-27, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Yellowjackets.
"After a tight first game, we settled into playing a solid game of defense," San Marcos coach Tina Brown said. "We got really great passing from Kendall Williams, Grace Mathews and AJ Huerta-Leipner."
Sierra Palladino added nine kills to the attack and Leila Parker and Williams each had four. Setter Ellie Gamberdella dished out 39 assists.
The Royals (1-1) play their home opener on Thursday against Moorpark.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Jenna MacFarlane was the go-to player for the San Marcos girls volleyball team Tuesday at Oxnard.
The senior outside hitter blasted 22 kills to carry the Royals to their first victory of the season, a 29-27, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Yellowjackets.
"After a tight first game, we settled into playing a solid game of defense," San Marcos coach Tina Brown said. "We got really great passing from Kendall Williams, Grace Mathews and AJ Huerta-Leipner."
Sierra Palladino added nine kills to the attack and Leila Parker and Williams each had four. Setter Ellie Gamberdella dished out 39 assists.
The Royals (1-1) play their home opener on Thursday against Moorpark.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Jenna MacFarlane was the go-to player for the San Marcos girls volleyball team Tuesday at Oxnard.
The senior outside hitter blasted 22 kills to carry the Royals to their first victory of the season, a 29-27, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Yellowjackets.
"After a tight first game, we settled into playing a solid game of defense," San Marcos coach Tina Brown said. "We got really great passing from Kendall Williams, Grace Mathews and AJ Huerta-Leipner."
Sierra Palladino added nine kills to the attack and Leila Parker and Williams each had four. Setter Ellie Gamberdella dished out 39 assists.
The Royals (1-1) play their home opener on Thursday against Moorpark.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Jenna MacFarlane was the go-to player for the San Marcos girls volleyball team Tuesday at Oxnard.
The senior outside hitter blasted 22 kills to carry the Royals to their first victory of the season, a 29-27, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Yellowjackets.
"After a tight first game, we settled into playing a solid game of defense," San Marcos coach Tina Brown said. "We got really great passing from Kendall Williams, Grace Mathews and AJ Huerta-Leipner."
Sierra Palladino added nine kills to the attack and Leila Parker and Williams each had four. Setter Ellie Gamberdella dished out 39 assists.
The Royals (1-1) play their home opener on Thursday against Moorpark.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Jenna MacFarlane was the go-to player for the San Marcos girls volleyball team Tuesday at Oxnard.
The senior outside hitter blasted 22 kills to carry the Royals to their first victory of the season, a 29-27, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Yellowjackets.
"After a tight first game, we settled into playing a solid game of defense," San Marcos coach Tina Brown said. "We got really great passing from Kendall Williams, Grace Mathews and AJ Huerta-Leipner."
Sierra Palladino added nine kills to the attack and Leila Parker and Williams each had four. Setter Ellie Gamberdella dished out 39 assists.
The Royals (1-1) play their home opener on Thursday against Moorpark.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Jenna MacFarlane was the go-to player for the San Marcos girls volleyball team Tuesday at Oxnard.
The senior outside hitter blasted 22 kills to carry the Royals to their first victory of the season, a 29-27, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Yellowjackets.
"After a tight first game, we settled into playing a solid game of defense," San Marcos coach Tina Brown said. "We got really great passing from Kendall Williams, Grace Mathews and AJ Huerta-Leipner."
Sierra Palladino added nine kills to the attack and Leila Parker and Williams each had four. Setter Ellie Gamberdella dished out 39 assists.
The Royals (1-1) play their home opener on Thursday against Moorpark.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Jenna MacFarlane was the go-to player for the San Marcos girls volleyball team Tuesday at Oxnard.
The senior outside hitter blasted 22 kills to carry the Royals to their first victory of the season, a 29-27, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Yellowjackets.
"After a tight first game, we settled into playing a solid game of defense," San Marcos coach Tina Brown said. "We got really great passing from Kendall Williams, Grace Mathews and AJ Huerta-Leipner."
Sierra Palladino added nine kills to the attack and Leila Parker and Williams each had four. Setter Ellie Gamberdella dished out 39 assists.
The Royals (1-1) play their home opener on Thursday against Moorpark.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Jenna MacFarlane was the go-to player for the San Marcos girls volleyball team Tuesday at Oxnard.
The senior outside hitter blasted 22 kills to carry the Royals to their first victory of the season, a 29-27, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Yellowjackets.
"After a tight first game, we settled into playing a solid game of defense," San Marcos coach Tina Brown said. "We got really great passing from Kendall Williams, Grace Mathews and AJ Huerta-Leipner."
Sierra Palladino added nine kills to the attack and Leila Parker and Williams each had four. Setter Ellie Gamberdella dished out 39 assists.
The Royals (1-1) play their home opener on Thursday against Moorpark.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Jenna MacFarlane was the go-to player for the San Marcos girls volleyball team Tuesday at Oxnard.
The senior outside hitter blasted 22 kills to carry the Royals to their first victory of the season, a 29-27, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Yellowjackets.
"After a tight first game, we settled into playing a solid game of defense," San Marcos coach Tina Brown said. "We got really great passing from Kendall Williams, Grace Mathews and AJ Huerta-Leipner."
Sierra Palladino added nine kills to the attack and Leila Parker and Williams each had four. Setter Ellie Gamberdella dished out 39 assists.
The Royals (1-1) play their home opener on Thursday against Moorpark.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Jenna MacFarlane was the go-to player for the San Marcos girls volleyball team Tuesday at Oxnard.
The senior outside hitter blasted 22 kills to carry the Royals to their first victory of the season, a 29-27, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Yellowjackets.
"After a tight first game, we settled into playing a solid game of defense," San Marcos coach Tina Brown said. "We got really great passing from Kendall Williams, Grace Mathews and AJ Huerta-Leipner."
Sierra Palladino added nine kills to the attack and Leila Parker and Williams each had four. Setter Ellie Gamberdella dished out 39 assists.
The Royals (1-1) play their home opener on Thursday against Moorpark.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Jenna MacFarlane was the go-to player for the San Marcos girls volleyball team Tuesday at Oxnard.
The senior outside hitter blasted 22 kills to carry the Royals to their first victory of the season, a 29-27, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Yellowjackets.
"After a tight first game, we settled into playing a solid game of defense," San Marcos coach Tina Brown said. "We got really great passing from Kendall Williams, Grace Mathews and AJ Huerta-Leipner."
Sierra Palladino added nine kills to the attack and Leila Parker and Williams each had four. Setter Ellie Gamberdella dished out 39 assists.
The Royals (1-1) play their home opener on Thursday against Moorpark.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Jenna MacFarlane was the go-to player for the San Marcos girls volleyball team Tuesday at Oxnard.
The senior outside hitter blasted 22 kills to carry the Royals to their first victory of the season, a 29-27, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Yellowjackets.
"After a tight first game, we settled into playing a solid game of defense," San Marcos coach Tina Brown said. "We got really great passing from Kendall Williams, Grace Mathews and AJ Huerta-Leipner."
Sierra Palladino added nine kills to the attack and Leila Parker and Williams each had four. Setter Ellie Gamberdella dished out 39 assists.
The Royals (1-1) play their home opener on Thursday against Moorpark.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Jenna MacFarlane was the go-to player for the San Marcos girls volleyball team Tuesday at Oxnard.
The senior outside hitter blasted 22 kills to carry the Royals to their first victory of the season, a 29-27, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Yellowjackets.
"After a tight first game, we settled into playing a solid game of defense," San Marcos coach Tina Brown said. "We got really great passing from Kendall Williams, Grace Mathews and AJ Huerta-Leipner."
Sierra Palladino added nine kills to the attack and Leila Parker and Williams each had four. Setter Ellie Gamberdella dished out 39 assists.
The Royals (1-1) play their home opener on Thursday against Moorpark.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Jenna MacFarlane was the go-to player for the San Marcos girls volleyball team Tuesday at Oxnard.
The senior outside hitter blasted 22 kills to carry the Royals to their first victory of the season, a 29-27, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Yellowjackets.
"After a tight first game, we settled into playing a solid game of defense," San Marcos coach Tina Brown said. "We got really great passing from Kendall Williams, Grace Mathews and AJ Huerta-Leipner."
Sierra Palladino added nine kills to the attack and Leila Parker and Williams each had four. Setter Ellie Gamberdella dished out 39 assists.
The Royals (1-1) play their home opener on Thursday against Moorpark.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Jenna MacFarlane was the go-to player for the San Marcos girls volleyball team Tuesday at Oxnard.
The senior outside hitter blasted 22 kills to carry the Royals to their first victory of the season, a 29-27, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Yellowjackets.
"After a tight first game, we settled into playing a solid game of defense," San Marcos coach Tina Brown said. "We got really great passing from Kendall Williams, Grace Mathews and AJ Huerta-Leipner."
Sierra Palladino added nine kills to the attack and Leila Parker and Williams each had four. Setter Ellie Gamberdella dished out 39 assists.
The Royals (1-1) play their home opener on Thursday against Moorpark.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Jenna MacFarlane was the go-to player for the San Marcos girls volleyball team Tuesday at Oxnard.
The senior outside hitter blasted 22 kills to carry the Royals to their first victory of the season, a 29-27, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Yellowjackets.
"After a tight first game, we settled into playing a solid game of defense," San Marcos coach Tina Brown said. "We got really great passing from Kendall Williams, Grace Mathews and AJ Huerta-Leipner."
Sierra Palladino added nine kills to the attack and Leila Parker and Williams each had four. Setter Ellie Gamberdella dished out 39 assists.
The Royals (1-1) play their home opener on Thursday against Moorpark.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Jenna MacFarlane was the go-to player for the San Marcos girls volleyball team Tuesday at Oxnard.
The senior outside hitter blasted 22 kills to carry the Royals to their first victory of the season, a 29-27, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Yellowjackets.
"After a tight first game, we settled into playing a solid game of defense," San Marcos coach Tina Brown said. "We got really great passing from Kendall Williams, Grace Mathews and AJ Huerta-Leipner."
Sierra Palladino added nine kills to the attack and Leila Parker and Williams each had four. Setter Ellie Gamberdella dished out 39 assists.
The Royals (1-1) play their home opener on Thursday against Moorpark.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Jenna MacFarlane was the go-to player for the San Marcos girls volleyball team Tuesday at Oxnard.
The senior outside hitter blasted 22 kills to carry the Royals to their first victory of the season, a 29-27, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Yellowjackets.
"After a tight first game, we settled into playing a solid game of defense," San Marcos coach Tina Brown said. "We got really great passing from Kendall Williams, Grace Mathews and AJ Huerta-Leipner."
Sierra Palladino added nine kills to the attack and Leila Parker and Williams each had four. Setter Ellie Gamberdella dished out 39 assists.
The Royals (1-1) play their home opener on Thursday against Moorpark.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Jenna MacFarlane was the go-to player for the San Marcos girls volleyball team Tuesday at Oxnard.
The senior outside hitter blasted 22 kills to carry the Royals to their first victory of the season, a 29-27, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Yellowjackets.
"After a tight first game, we settled into playing a solid game of defense," San Marcos coach Tina Brown said. "We got really great passing from Kendall Williams, Grace Mathews and AJ Huerta-Leipner."
Sierra Palladino added nine kills to the attack and Leila Parker and Williams each had four. Setter Ellie Gamberdella dished out 39 assists.
The Royals (1-1) play their home opener on Thursday against Moorpark.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Jenna MacFarlane was the go-to player for the San Marcos girls volleyball team Tuesday at Oxnard.
The senior outside hitter blasted 22 kills to carry the Royals to their first victory of the season, a 29-27, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Yellowjackets.
"After a tight first game, we settled into playing a solid game of defense," San Marcos coach Tina Brown said. "We got really great passing from Kendall Williams, Grace Mathews and AJ Huerta-Leipner."
Sierra Palladino added nine kills to the attack and Leila Parker and Williams each had four. Setter Ellie Gamberdella dished out 39 assists.
The Royals (1-1) play their home opener on Thursday against Moorpark.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Jenna MacFarlane was the go-to player for the San Marcos girls volleyball team Tuesday at Oxnard.
The senior outside hitter blasted 22 kills to carry the Royals to their first victory of the season, a 29-27, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Yellowjackets.
"After a tight first game, we settled into playing a solid game of defense," San Marcos coach Tina Brown said. "We got really great passing from Kendall Williams, Grace Mathews and AJ Huerta-Leipner."
Sierra Palladino added nine kills to the attack and Leila Parker and Williams each had four. Setter Ellie Gamberdella dished out 39 assists.
The Royals (1-1) play their home opener on Thursday against Moorpark.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Jenna MacFarlane was the go-to player for the San Marcos girls volleyball team Tuesday at Oxnard.
The senior outside hitter blasted 22 kills to carry the Royals to their first victory of the season, a 29-27, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Yellowjackets.
"After a tight first game, we settled into playing a solid game of defense," San Marcos coach Tina Brown said. "We got really great passing from Kendall Williams, Grace Mathews and AJ Huerta-Leipner."
Sierra Palladino added nine kills to the attack and Leila Parker and Williams each had four. Setter Ellie Gamberdella dished out 39 assists.
The Royals (1-1) play their home opener on Thursday against Moorpark.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Jenna MacFarlane was the go-to player for the San Marcos girls volleyball team Tuesday at Oxnard.
The senior outside hitter blasted 22 kills to carry the Royals to their first victory of the season, a 29-27, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Yellowjackets.
"After a tight first game, we settled into playing a solid game of defense," San Marcos coach Tina Brown said. "We got really great passing from Kendall Williams, Grace Mathews and AJ Huerta-Leipner."
Sierra Palladino added nine kills to the attack and Leila Parker and Williams each had four. Setter Ellie Gamberdella dished out 39 assists.
The Royals (1-1) play their home opener on Thursday against Moorpark.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Jenna MacFarlane was the go-to player for the San Marcos girls volleyball team Tuesday at Oxnard.
The senior outside hitter blasted 22 kills to carry the Royals to their first victory of the season, a 29-27, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Yellowjackets.
"After a tight first game, we settled into playing a solid game of defense," San Marcos coach Tina Brown said. "We got really great passing from Kendall Williams, Grace Mathews and AJ Huerta-Leipner."
Sierra Palladino added nine kills to the attack and Leila Parker and Williams each had four. Setter Ellie Gamberdella dished out 39 assists.
The Royals (1-1) play their home opener on Thursday against Moorpark.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Jenna MacFarlane was the go-to player for the San Marcos girls volleyball team Tuesday at Oxnard.
The senior outside hitter blasted 22 kills to carry the Royals to their first victory of the season, a 29-27, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Yellowjackets.
"After a tight first game, we settled into playing a solid game of defense," San Marcos coach Tina Brown said. "We got really great passing from Kendall Williams, Grace Mathews and AJ Huerta-Leipner."
Sierra Palladino added nine kills to the attack and Leila Parker and Williams each had four. Setter Ellie Gamberdella dished out 39 assists.
The Royals (1-1) play their home opener on Thursday against Moorpark.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Jenna MacFarlane was the go-to player for the San Marcos girls volleyball team Tuesday at Oxnard.
The senior outside hitter blasted 22 kills to carry the Royals to their first victory of the season, a 29-27, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Yellowjackets.
"After a tight first game, we settled into playing a solid game of defense," San Marcos coach Tina Brown said. "We got really great passing from Kendall Williams, Grace Mathews and AJ Huerta-Leipner."
Sierra Palladino added nine kills to the attack and Leila Parker and Williams each had four. Setter Ellie Gamberdella dished out 39 assists.
The Royals (1-1) play their home opener on Thursday against Moorpark.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Jenna MacFarlane was the go-to player for the San Marcos girls volleyball team Tuesday at Oxnard.
The senior outside hitter blasted 22 kills to carry the Royals to their first victory of the season, a 29-27, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Yellowjackets.
"After a tight first game, we settled into playing a solid game of defense," San Marcos coach Tina Brown said. "We got really great passing from Kendall Williams, Grace Mathews and AJ Huerta-Leipner."
Sierra Palladino added nine kills to the attack and Leila Parker and Williams each had four. Setter Ellie Gamberdella dished out 39 assists.
The Royals (1-1) play their home opener on Thursday against Moorpark.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Jenna MacFarlane was the go-to player for the San Marcos girls volleyball team Tuesday at Oxnard.
The senior outside hitter blasted 22 kills to carry the Royals to their first victory of the season, a 29-27, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Yellowjackets.
"After a tight first game, we settled into playing a solid game of defense," San Marcos coach Tina Brown said. "We got really great passing from Kendall Williams, Grace Mathews and AJ Huerta-Leipner."
Sierra Palladino added nine kills to the attack and Leila Parker and Williams each had four. Setter Ellie Gamberdella dished out 39 assists.
The Royals (1-1) play their home opener on Thursday against Moorpark.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Jenna MacFarlane was the go-to player for the San Marcos girls volleyball team Tuesday at Oxnard.
The senior outside hitter blasted 22 kills to carry the Royals to their first victory of the season, a 29-27, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Yellowjackets.
"After a tight first game, we settled into playing a solid game of defense," San Marcos coach Tina Brown said. "We got really great passing from Kendall Williams, Grace Mathews and AJ Huerta-Leipner."
Sierra Palladino added nine kills to the attack and Leila Parker and Williams each had four. Setter Ellie Gamberdella dished out 39 assists.
The Royals (1-1) play their home opener on Thursday against Moorpark.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Jenna MacFarlane was the go-to player for the San Marcos girls volleyball team Tuesday at Oxnard.
The senior outside hitter blasted 22 kills to carry the Royals to their first victory of the season, a 29-27, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Yellowjackets.
"After a tight first game, we settled into playing a solid game of defense," San Marcos coach Tina Brown said. "We got really great passing from Kendall Williams, Grace Mathews and AJ Huerta-Leipner."
Sierra Palladino added nine kills to the attack and Leila Parker and Williams each had four. Setter Ellie Gamberdella dished out 39 assists.
The Royals (1-1) play their home opener on Thursday against Moorpark.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Jenna MacFarlane was the go-to player for the San Marcos girls volleyball team Tuesday at Oxnard.
The senior outside hitter blasted 22 kills to carry the Royals to their first victory of the season, a 29-27, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Yellowjackets.
"After a tight first game, we settled into playing a solid game of defense," San Marcos coach Tina Brown said. "We got really great passing from Kendall Williams, Grace Mathews and AJ Huerta-Leipner."
Sierra Palladino added nine kills to the attack and Leila Parker and Williams each had four. Setter Ellie Gamberdella dished out 39 assists.
The Royals (1-1) play their home opener on Thursday against Moorpark.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Jenna MacFarlane was the go-to player for the San Marcos girls volleyball team Tuesday at Oxnard.
The senior outside hitter blasted 22 kills to carry the Royals to their first victory of the season, a 29-27, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Yellowjackets.
"After a tight first game, we settled into playing a solid game of defense," San Marcos coach Tina Brown said. "We got really great passing from Kendall Williams, Grace Mathews and AJ Huerta-Leipner."
Sierra Palladino added nine kills to the attack and Leila Parker and Williams each had four. Setter Ellie Gamberdella dished out 39 assists.
The Royals (1-1) play their home opener on Thursday against Moorpark.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Jenna MacFarlane was the go-to player for the San Marcos girls volleyball team Tuesday at Oxnard.
The senior outside hitter blasted 22 kills to carry the Royals to their first victory of the season, a 29-27, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Yellowjackets.
"After a tight first game, we settled into playing a solid game of defense," San Marcos coach Tina Brown said. "We got really great passing from Kendall Williams, Grace Mathews and AJ Huerta-Leipner."
Sierra Palladino added nine kills to the attack and Leila Parker and Williams each had four. Setter Ellie Gamberdella dished out 39 assists.
The Royals (1-1) play their home opener on Thursday against Moorpark.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Jenna MacFarlane was the go-to player for the San Marcos girls volleyball team Tuesday at Oxnard.
The senior outside hitter blasted 22 kills to carry the Royals to their first victory of the season, a 29-27, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Yellowjackets.
"After a tight first game, we settled into playing a solid game of defense," San Marcos coach Tina Brown said. "We got really great passing from Kendall Williams, Grace Mathews and AJ Huerta-Leipner."
Sierra Palladino added nine kills to the attack and Leila Parker and Williams each had four. Setter Ellie Gamberdella dished out 39 assists.
The Royals (1-1) play their home opener on Thursday against Moorpark.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Jenna MacFarlane was the go-to player for the San Marcos girls volleyball team Tuesday at Oxnard.
The senior outside hitter blasted 22 kills to carry the Royals to their first victory of the season, a 29-27, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Yellowjackets.
"After a tight first game, we settled into playing a solid game of defense," San Marcos coach Tina Brown said. "We got really great passing from Kendall Williams, Grace Mathews and AJ Huerta-Leipner."
Sierra Palladino added nine kills to the attack and Leila Parker and Williams each had four. Setter Ellie Gamberdella dished out 39 assists.
The Royals (1-1) play their home opener on Thursday against Moorpark.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Jenna MacFarlane was the go-to player for the San Marcos girls volleyball team Tuesday at Oxnard.
The senior outside hitter blasted 22 kills to carry the Royals to their first victory of the season, a 29-27, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Yellowjackets.
"After a tight first game, we settled into playing a solid game of defense," San Marcos coach Tina Brown said. "We got really great passing from Kendall Williams, Grace Mathews and AJ Huerta-Leipner."
Sierra Palladino added nine kills to the attack and Leila Parker and Williams each had four. Setter Ellie Gamberdella dished out 39 assists.
The Royals (1-1) play their home opener on Thursday against Moorpark.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Jenna MacFarlane was the go-to player for the San Marcos girls volleyball team Tuesday at Oxnard.
The senior outside hitter blasted 22 kills to carry the Royals to their first victory of the season, a 29-27, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Yellowjackets.
"After a tight first game, we settled into playing a solid game of defense," San Marcos coach Tina Brown said. "We got really great passing from Kendall Williams, Grace Mathews and AJ Huerta-Leipner."
Sierra Palladino added nine kills to the attack and Leila Parker and Williams each had four. Setter Ellie Gamberdella dished out 39 assists.
The Royals (1-1) play their home opener on Thursday against Moorpark.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Jenna MacFarlane was the go-to player for the San Marcos girls volleyball team Tuesday at Oxnard.
The senior outside hitter blasted 22 kills to carry the Royals to their first victory of the season, a 29-27, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Yellowjackets.
"After a tight first game, we settled into playing a solid game of defense," San Marcos coach Tina Brown said. "We got really great passing from Kendall Williams, Grace Mathews and AJ Huerta-Leipner."
Sierra Palladino added nine kills to the attack and Leila Parker and Williams each had four. Setter Ellie Gamberdella dished out 39 assists.
The Royals (1-1) play their home opener on Thursday against Moorpark.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Jenna MacFarlane was the go-to player for the San Marcos girls volleyball team Tuesday at Oxnard.
The senior outside hitter blasted 22 kills to carry the Royals to their first victory of the season, a 29-27, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Yellowjackets.
"After a tight first game, we settled into playing a solid game of defense," San Marcos coach Tina Brown said. "We got really great passing from Kendall Williams, Grace Mathews and AJ Huerta-Leipner."
Sierra Palladino added nine kills to the attack and Leila Parker and Williams each had four. Setter Ellie Gamberdella dished out 39 assists.
The Royals (1-1) play their home opener on Thursday against Moorpark.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Jenna MacFarlane was the go-to player for the San Marcos girls volleyball team Tuesday at Oxnard.
The senior outside hitter blasted 22 kills to carry the Royals to their first victory of the season, a 29-27, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Yellowjackets.
"After a tight first game, we settled into playing a solid game of defense," San Marcos coach Tina Brown said. "We got really great passing from Kendall Williams, Grace Mathews and AJ Huerta-Leipner."
Sierra Palladino added nine kills to the attack and Leila Parker and Williams each had four. Setter Ellie Gamberdella dished out 39 assists.
The Royals (1-1) play their home opener on Thursday against Moorpark.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk S
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.
Become a Noozhawk Supporter
- Ask
- Vote
- Investigate
- Answer
Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?
Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.
Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.
We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.
The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.
Thanks for asking!
Reader Comments
Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.
- 1. Daryl Cagle: Shame On You, Melania Trump - June 23, 2018 | 12:30 p.m.
- 2. Lee Littlewood: Lift-Flap Books Add Surprise to Reading Time - June 23, 2018 | 11:30 a.m.
- 3. Jim Langley: Losing Faith in Tough Times - June 23, 2018 | 10:30 a.m.
- 4. Louise Palanker: Changing for Someone Else, Threatening Ex-Boyfriend, Scar Facing - June 23, 2018 | 9:30 a.m.
- 5. 3 People Rescued Near Anacapa Island After Small Boat Capsizes - June 23, 2018 | 8:31 a.m.
Daily Noozhawk
Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.Sign Up Now >