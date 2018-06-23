Jenna MacFarlane’s 22 Kills Pace San Marcos to First Volleyball Win

Girls Volleyball

Jenna MacFarlane was the go-to player for the San Marcos girls volleyball team Tuesday at Oxnard.

The senior outside hitter blasted 22 kills to carry the Royals to their first victory of the season, a 29-27, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Yellowjackets.

"After a tight first game, we settled into playing a solid game of defense," San Marcos coach Tina Brown said. "We got really great passing from Kendall Williams, Grace Mathews and AJ Huerta-Leipner."

Sierra Palladino added nine kills to the attack and Leila Parker and Williams each had four. Setter Ellie Gamberdella dished out 39 assists.

The Royals (1-1) play their home opener on Thursday against Moorpark.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Jenna MacFarlane was the go-to player for the San Marcos girls volleyball team Tuesday at Oxnard. The senior outside hitter blasted 22 kills to carry the Royals to their first victory of the season, a 29-27, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Yellowjackets. "After a tight first game, we settled into playing a solid game of defense," San Marcos coach Tina Brown said. "We got really great passing from Kendall Williams, Grace Mathews and AJ Huerta-Leipner." Sierra Palladino added nine kills to the attack and Leila Parker and Williams each had four. Setter Ellie Gamberdella dished out 39 assists. The Royals (1-1) play their home opener on Thursday against Moorpark. — Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Jenna MacFarlane was the go-to player for the San Marcos girls volleyball team Tuesday at Oxnard. The senior outside hitter blasted 22 kills to carry the Royals to their first victory of the season, a 29-27, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Yellowjackets. "After a tight first game, we settled into playing a solid game of defense," San Marcos coach Tina Brown said. "We got really great passing from Kendall Williams, Grace Mathews and AJ Huerta-Leipner." Sierra Palladino added nine kills to the attack and Leila Parker and Williams each had four. Setter Ellie Gamberdella dished out 39 assists. The Royals (1-1) play their home opener on Thursday against Moorpark. — Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook. Jenna MacFarlane was the go-to player for the San Marcos girls volleyball team Tuesday at Oxnard. The senior outside hitter blasted 22 kills to carry the Royals to their first victory of the season, a 29-27, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Yellowjackets. "After a tight first game, we settled into playing a solid game of defense," San Marcos coach Tina Brown said. "We got really great passing from Kendall Williams, Grace Mathews and AJ Huerta-Leipner." Sierra Palladino added nine kills to the attack and Leila Parker and Williams each had four. Setter Ellie Gamberdella dished out 39 assists. The Royals (1-1) play their home opener on Thursday against Moorpark. — Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Jenna MacFarlane was the go-to player for the San Marcos girls volleyball team Tuesday at Oxnard. The senior outside hitter blasted 22 kills to carry the Royals to their first victory of the season, a 29-27, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Yellowjackets. "After a tight first game, we settled into playing a solid game of defense," San Marcos coach Tina Brown said. "We got really great passing from Kendall Williams, Grace Mathews and AJ Huerta-Leipner." Sierra Palladino added nine kills to the attack and Leila Parker and Williams each had four. Setter Ellie Gamberdella dished out 39 assists. The Royals (1-1) play their home opener on Thursday against Moorpark. — Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook. Jenna MacFarlane was the go-to player for the San Marcos girls volleyball team Tuesday at Oxnard. The senior outside hitter blasted 22 kills to carry the Royals to their first victory of the season, a 29-27, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Yellowjackets. "After a tight first game, we settled into playing a solid game of defense," San Marcos coach Tina Brown said. "We got really great passing from Kendall Williams, Grace Mathews and AJ Huerta-Leipner." Sierra Palladino added nine kills to the attack and Leila Parker and Williams each had four. Setter Ellie Gamberdella dished out 39 assists. The Royals (1-1) play their home opener on Thursday against Moorpark. — Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook. Jenna MacFarlane was the go-to player for the San Marcos girls volleyball team Tuesday at Oxnard. The senior outside hitter blasted 22 kills to carry the Royals to their first victory of the season, a 29-27, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Yellowjackets. "After a tight first game, we settled into playing a solid game of defense," San Marcos coach Tina Brown said. "We got really great passing from Kendall Williams, Grace Mathews and AJ Huerta-Leipner." Sierra Palladino added nine kills to the attack and Leila Parker and Williams each had four. Setter Ellie Gamberdella dished out 39 assists. The Royals (1-1) play their home opener on Thursday against Moorpark. — Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook. Jenna MacFarlane was the go-to player for the San Marcos girls volleyball team Tuesday at Oxnard. The senior outside hitter blasted 22 kills to carry the Royals to their first victory of the season, a 29-27, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Yellowjackets. "After a tight first game, we settled into playing a solid game of defense," San Marcos coach Tina Brown said. "We got really great passing from Kendall Williams, Grace Mathews and AJ Huerta-Leipner." Sierra Palladino added nine kills to the attack and Leila Parker and Williams each had four. Setter Ellie Gamberdella dished out 39 assists. The Royals (1-1) play their home opener on Thursday against Moorpark. — Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Jenna MacFarlane was the go-to player for the San Marcos girls volleyball team Tuesday at Oxnard. The senior outside hitter blasted 22 kills to carry the Royals to their first victory of the season, a 29-27, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Yellowjackets. "After a tight first game, we settled into playing a solid game of defense," San Marcos coach Tina Brown said. "We got really great passing from Kendall Williams, Grace Mathews and AJ Huerta-Leipner." Sierra Palladino added nine kills to the attack and Leila Parker and Williams each had four. Setter Ellie Gamberdella dished out 39 assists. The Royals (1-1) play their home opener on Thursday against Moorpark. — Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook. Jenna MacFarlane was the go-to player for the San Marcos girls volleyball team Tuesday at Oxnard. The senior outside hitter blasted 22 kills to carry the Royals to their first victory of the season, a 29-27, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Yellowjackets. "After a tight first game, we settled into playing a solid game of defense," San Marcos coach Tina Brown said. "We got really great passing from Kendall Williams, Grace Mathews and AJ Huerta-Leipner." Sierra Palladino added nine kills to the attack and Leila Parker and Williams each had four. Setter Ellie Gamberdella dished out 39 assists. The Royals (1-1) play their home opener on Thursday against Moorpark. — Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook. Jenna MacFarlane was the go-to player for the San Marcos girls volleyball team Tuesday at Oxnard. The senior outside hitter blasted 22 kills to carry the Royals to their first victory of the season, a 29-27, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Yellowjackets. "After a tight first game, we settled into playing a solid game of defense," San Marcos coach Tina Brown said. "We got really great passing from Kendall Williams, Grace Mathews and AJ Huerta-Leipner." Sierra Palladino added nine kills to the attack and Leila Parker and Williams each had four. Setter Ellie Gamberdella dished out 39 assists. The Royals (1-1) play their home opener on Thursday against Moorpark. — Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook. Jenna MacFarlane was the go-to player for the San Marcos girls volleyball team Tuesday at Oxnard. The senior outside hitter blasted 22 kills to carry the Royals to their first victory of the season, a 29-27, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Yellowjackets. "After a tight first game, we settled into playing a solid game of defense," San Marcos coach Tina Brown said. "We got really great passing from Kendall Williams, Grace Mathews and AJ Huerta-Leipner." Sierra Palladino added nine kills to the attack and Leila Parker and Williams each had four. Setter Ellie Gamberdella dished out 39 assists. The Royals (1-1) play their home opener on Thursday against Moorpark. — Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook. Jenna MacFarlane was the go-to player for the San Marcos girls volleyball team Tuesday at Oxnard. The senior outside hitter blasted 22 kills to carry the Royals to their first victory of the season, a 29-27, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Yellowjackets. "After a tight first game, we settled into playing a solid game of defense," San Marcos coach Tina Brown said. "We got really great passing from Kendall Williams, Grace Mathews and AJ Huerta-Leipner." Sierra Palladino added nine kills to the attack and Leila Parker and Williams each had four. Setter Ellie Gamberdella dished out 39 assists. The Royals (1-1) play their home opener on Thursday against Moorpark. — Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook. Jenna MacFarlane was the go-to player for the San Marcos girls volleyball team Tuesday at Oxnard. The senior outside hitter blasted 22 kills to carry the Royals to their first victory of the season, a 29-27, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Yellowjackets. "After a tight first game, we settled into playing a solid game of defense," San Marcos coach Tina Brown said. "We got really great passing from Kendall Williams, Grace Mathews and AJ Huerta-Leipner." Sierra Palladino added nine kills to the attack and Leila Parker and Williams each had four. Setter Ellie Gamberdella dished out 39 assists. The Royals (1-1) play their home opener on Thursday against Moorpark. — Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook. Jenna MacFarlane was the go-to player for the San Marcos girls volleyball team Tuesday at Oxnard. The senior outside hitter blasted 22 kills to carry the Royals to their first victory of the season, a 29-27, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Yellowjackets. "After a tight first game, we settled into playing a solid game of defense," San Marcos coach Tina Brown said. "We got really great passing from Kendall Williams, Grace Mathews and AJ Huerta-Leipner." Sierra Palladino added nine kills to the attack and Leila Parker and Williams each had four. Setter Ellie Gamberdella dished out 39 assists. The Royals (1-1) play their home opener on Thursday against Moorpark. — Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook. Jenna MacFarlane was the go-to player for the San Marcos girls volleyball team Tuesday at Oxnard. The senior outside hitter blasted 22 kills to carry the Royals to their first victory of the season, a 29-27, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Yellowjackets. "After a tight first game, we settled into playing a solid game of defense," San Marcos coach Tina Brown said. "We got really great passing from Kendall Williams, Grace Mathews and AJ Huerta-Leipner." Sierra Palladino added nine kills to the attack and Leila Parker and Williams each had four. Setter Ellie Gamberdella dished out 39 assists. The Royals (1-1) play their home opener on Thursday against Moorpark. — Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.