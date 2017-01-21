Jenna Torchia’s Goal is Enough for San Marcos Against Santa Barbara

Girls Soccer

Jenna Torchia scored in the 22nd minute, and the San Marcos defense made the goal stand up for 1-0 win over Santa Barbara on Saturday in the Super Soccer Showdown at SBCC's La Playa Stadium.

It was an intense game from the start.

"I couldn’t be prouder of my girls tonight," Santa Barbara coach Jill Wolf said. "They played their best game yet. They have been working really hard in training and have really gelled as a team and are playing like it. They gave it all tonight and that is all a coach can ask of their team."

Torchia scored off a cross from Danielle Anderson. Torchia and the Santa Barbara goalkeeper arrived at the ball at the same time.

"The keeper couldn't grab it and Jenna tapped it in," said San Marcos coach Edwin Portillo.

The San Marcos defense played a solid game, allowing only three shots on goal. Addie Furrer recorded the clean sheet. The Royals had 13 shots and hit the cross bar twice,

"San Marcos has a lot of great athletes and talented soccer players," said Wolf. "Anytime you can play with them in a league game, like we did tonight, it’s a win in my book."



