Monday, April 23 , 2018, 8:51 am | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Girls Soccer

Jenna Torchia’s Goal is Enough for San Marcos Against Santa Barbara

Raynee Odell of San Marcos tries to take the ball away from Santa Barbara’s Payton Wolf. Click to view larger
Raynee Odell of San Marcos tries to take the ball away from Santa Barbara’s Payton Wolf. (Javier Delarosa / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 21, 2017 | 11:38 p.m.

Jenna Torchia scored in the 22nd minute, and the San Marcos defense made the goal stand up for 1-0 win over Santa Barbara on Saturday in the Super Soccer Showdown at SBCC's La Playa Stadium.

It was an intense game from the start.

"I couldn’t be prouder of my girls tonight," Santa Barbara coach Jill Wolf said. "They played their best game yet. They have been working really hard in training and have really gelled as a team and are playing like it.  They gave it all tonight and that is all a coach can ask of their team."

Torchia scored off a cross from Danielle Anderson. Torchia and the Santa Barbara goalkeeper arrived at the ball at the same time.

"The keeper couldn't grab it and Jenna tapped it in," said San Marcos coach Edwin Portillo.

The San Marcos defense played a solid game, allowing only three shots on goal. Addie Furrer recorded the clean sheet. The Royals had 13 shots and hit the cross bar twice,

"San Marcos has a lot of great athletes and talented soccer players," said Wolf. "Anytime you can play with them in a league game, like we did tonight, it’s a win in my book."
 

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Jenna Torchia, left, of San Marcos battles with Santa Barbara’s Ineka Damen for a loose ball. Click to view larger
Jenna Torchia, left, of San Marcos battles with Santa Barbara’s Ineka Damen for a loose ball. (Javier Delarosa / Noozhawk photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 