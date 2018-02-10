Jennifer Christensen Announces Campaign for Santa Barbara County Auditor-Controller

Santa Barbara County Chief Investment Officer Jennifer Christensen has announced that she will run for Santa Barbara County auditor-controller.

A longtime resident of Santa Barbara, Jennifer will use her vast experience in county government, finance and accounting to provide innovative and effective leadership for a diverse group of interests that encompass Carpinteria, Montecito, Summerland, Cuyama, Lompoc, Santa Maria, Orcutt, the Santa Ynez Valley and Santa Barbara.

Christensen now serves as the county’s chief investment officer, managing a $1.5 billion portfolio for the county, public schools and special districts.

In this capacity, Christensen develops and executes financial and risk-management strategies and is a highly regarded and proven public finance professional.

Santa Barbara County Treasurer-Tax Collector Harry Hagen is just one of many prominent leaders who has endorsed Christensen’s campaign.

“Jen Christensen has the integrity and leadership needed to serve as the auditor- controller. She will keep the office independent, safe and professionally managed,” Hagen says.

Jennifer has worked with, negotiated for, or counseled every department in the county — helping to improve the quality and responsiveness of county government and ensuring transparency and accountability for the public.