Jennifer Christensen Announces Campaign for Santa Barbara County Supervisor

Santa Barbara County Investment Officer Jennifer Christensen has announced that she will run for First District Santa Barbara County Supervisor.

A longtime resident of the First District, she will look to use her experience in county government to provide leadership and effective services for a district that includes Carpinteria, Summerland, Montecito, Cuyama, and Santa Barbara.

Former Assemblyman, Santa Barbara County Supervisor and businessman Brooks Firestone is just one of many prominent leaders in the region who has already endorsed Christensen’s campaign.

When asked about his support, he said, “Jen Christensen has the training and background to provide valuable financial leadership to our county. I enthusiastically endorse her and look forward to her as a valuable leader for our county.”

Christensen earned her Bachelor of Arts in history from the University of California, Los Angeles, and her Juris Doctor and Masters of Business Administration from the University of Southern California.

After joining Santa Barbara County in 2001, Christensen rapidly rose through the ranks and developed a diverse body of expertise in property tax, land use, budget, public safety and environmental issues.

Christensen started her career with the county as a municipal finance attorney with the Office of County Counsel. There she provided legal support to the Board of Supervisors as well as many county departments including Public Works, Sheriff, General Services and the Clerk-Recorder-Assessor.

She later managed high profile county projects pertaining to land use and housing for the County Executive Office, and for six years served as a Division Chief for the County Auditor-Controller.

She has worked with, negotiated for, or counseled every department in the county — helping to improve the quality and responsiveness of county government and ensuring transparency and accountability for the public.

Christensen now serves as the County Investment Officer, managing a billion dollar portfolio for the county, public schools and special districts. In this capacity, Christensen develops and executes financial and risk management strategies and is a highly regarded and proven public finance professional.

She also serves as Chair of the Santa Barbara County Employees’ Retirement System, where her experience makes her uniquely qualified to address the critical issue of pension sustainability. In addition, she chairs the City of Santa Barbara’s Fire and Police Commission.

As a County Supervisor, Christensen will be a pragmatic and independent voice who understands the policymaking process and restores fiscal discipline to the county budget and financial planning process.

Christensen is 43 years old and has been married to a Santa Barbara native and retired deputy sheriff for 10 years. They live in Santa Barbara.

To learn more about Jennifer Christensen, visit: www.JenniferChristensen.org.