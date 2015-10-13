Monday, April 30 , 2018, 3:43 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Jennifer Christensen Announces Campaign for Santa Barbara County Supervisor

By Jennifer Christensen | October 13, 2015 | 10:46 a.m.

Santa Barbara County Investment Officer Jennifer Christensen has announced that she will run for First District Santa Barbara County Supervisor

A longtime resident of the First District, she will look to use her experience in county government to provide leadership and effective services for a district that includes Carpinteria, Summerland, Montecito, Cuyama, and Santa Barbara.

Former Assemblyman, Santa Barbara County Supervisor and businessman Brooks Firestone is just one of many prominent leaders in the region who has already endorsed Christensen’s campaign. 

When asked about his support, he said, “Jen Christensen has the training and background to provide valuable financial leadership to our county. I enthusiastically endorse her and look forward to her as a valuable leader for our county.”

Christensen earned her Bachelor of Arts in history from the University of California, Los Angeles, and her Juris Doctor and Masters of Business Administration from the University of Southern California.

County Investment Officer Jennifer Christensen is running for First District Santa Barbara County Supervisor. Click to view larger
County Investment Officer Jennifer Christensen is running for First District Santa Barbara County Supervisor.  (Jennifer Christensen photo)

After joining Santa Barbara County in 2001, Christensen rapidly rose through the ranks and developed a diverse body of expertise in property tax, land use, budget, public safety and environmental issues. 

Christensen started her career with the county as a municipal finance attorney with the Office of County Counsel. There she provided legal support to the Board of Supervisors as well as many county departments including Public Works, Sheriff, General Services and the Clerk-Recorder-Assessor.

She later managed high profile county projects pertaining to land use and housing for the County Executive Office, and for six years served as a Division Chief for the County Auditor-Controller.

She has worked with, negotiated for, or counseled every department in the county — helping to improve the quality and responsiveness of county government and ensuring transparency and accountability for the public.

Christensen now serves as the County Investment Officer, managing a billion dollar portfolio for the county, public schools and special districts. In this capacity, Christensen develops and executes financial and risk management strategies and is a highly regarded and proven public finance professional. 

She also serves as Chair of the Santa Barbara County Employees’ Retirement System, where her experience makes her uniquely qualified to address the critical issue of pension sustainability. In addition, she chairs the City of Santa Barbara’s Fire and Police Commission.

As a County Supervisor, Christensen will be a pragmatic and independent voice who understands the policymaking process and restores fiscal discipline to the county budget and financial planning process.

Christensen is 43 years old and has been married to a Santa Barbara native and retired deputy sheriff for 10 years. They live in Santa Barbara.

To learn more about Jennifer Christensen, visit: www.JenniferChristensen.org.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 