Jennifer Christensen Receives Endorsement from Former Santa Barbara Mayor Sheila Lodge

Advice

County Investment Officer and candidate for First District Supervisor Jennifer Christensen has received the endorsement of former Santa Barbara Mayor Sheila Lodge.

A longtime leader for the community and a renowned political figure in the region, Lodge has dedicated over four decades of her life to serving the City of Santa Barbara and its residents.

Whether it has been her role on the planning commission or mayor on the city council, Lodge’s leadership has been underlined by her commitment to protecting Santa Barbara’s environment, economy and quality of life.

“Throughout her career, Jennifer has demonstrated the ability to make decisions that benefit our residents and preserve the unique qualities of our community,” said Lodge. “In addition she has demonstrated astute judgment in managing county fiscal resources. There is no one more prepared to take on the responsibility of serving as First District Supervisor, and I know that she will be an independent voice for her constituents and an advocate for Santa Barbara.”

Christensen is a relationship builder and a problem solver. Her support from all parts of the political spectrum highlights her independent approach on the issues and speaks to the type of leadership that she has demonstrated for the county throughout her career.

“I’m running because I love this community. We need to preserve the small town charm, the beachside character, the semi-rural nature and the agricultural uses of our communities," Christensen said. "I will be responsive to the desires and needs of each of the communities in the First District. I will protect what makes Santa Barbara County so special.”

Christensen will use her many years of experience in and knowledge of county government to provide common-sense leadership and effective county services for a district that includes Carpinteria, Summerland, Montecito, Cuyama and Santa Barbara.

To learn more about Christensen, visit www.JenniferChristensen.org.

— Jennifer Christensen is a candidate for First District Supervisor.