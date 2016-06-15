Jennifer Fortman of Santa Barbara, 1948-2016

Posted on June 15, 2016 | 12:20 p.m.

Source: Rebekka Fortman

Jennifer Fortman of Santa Barbara passed away surrounded by family and friends June 2, 2016.

Born in Stevenage, England, in October 1948 to American WWII veteran Bob Sulzbach and English woman Thelma Newbery, Jennifer began her training to become a registered nurse at age 18.

After completing her education she worked as head nurse in various hospitals in London.

On July 4, 1974, while traveling in Europe, she met her future husband, Jay, on the island of Corfu, in Greece.

She followed him to Southern California, and in December 1975 they were married.

In 1977 she decided to put her career on hold when she became pregnant with their first child.

After raising their two children, Jennifer returned to school and received her doctorate in communications in 2002.

Following a car accident in 2007, she retired and filled her days with baking, painting, reading and completing Telegraph crossword puzzles.

Jennifer is survived by her husband, Jay; her children, Rebekka and James; and many wonderful friends.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Goleta Branch Library or Ganna Walska Lotusland.