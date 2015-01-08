Jennifer Griffin of Alpha Resource Center Accepted Into National Family Scholars Program

Jennifer Griffin of the Alpha Resource Center has been accepted into the Family Scholars Program of the U.S. Association of Maternal and Child Health Programs.

She is one of only six family members chosen nationwide.

The Family Scholars Program strives to provide Family Scholars with the knowledge, tools and resources to enhance their development as family leaders, and to promote policies, programs and systems at the national, state and/or local level that address important issues impacting the health and well-being of women, children and families, including children and youth with special health care needs.

Griffin is a member of the Children, Family and Advocacy Services team at Alpha Resource Center and has recently been promoted to Family Resource Center coordinator. Her duties include coordination of parent education and support opportunities for families who have children with special needs throughout Santa Barbara County.

Griffin recently became a board member of the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Foundation and co-chairs the Santa Barbara Unified School District Special Education Parent Advisory Council. She also coordinates (dis)Ability Awareness Days at local elementary, junior high and high schools.

She lives in Santa Barbara with her three children, Christina, Grace and Theo Apostolopoulos.

— Marisa Pasquini is the associate director of development for the Alpha Resource Center.