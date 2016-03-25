Jennifer Markham, Marshall Miller Join Westmont Foundation

Santa Barbara residents Jennifer Markham and Marshall Miller have joined the Westmont Foundation, which cultivates ties between Westmont College and the community.

Markham, who earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and political science from American University and a master’s degree in political science from Georgetown University, has a background in criminal law and business.

She has raised three children while serving on several boards, including the Junior League, the Storyteller Foundation and the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.

“Westmont students are the most delightful people,” she says. “After having about a five-minute conversation with a college-aged adult, I can guess whether they’re a Westmont student or not. That is so unique. Westmont students have this joy, happiness and excitement about them that you wish all kids that age had.”

Miller, a fifth-generation Californian working in agriculture, serves with family operations growing lemons, avocados and wine grapes for Bien Nacido Vineyard and Solomon Hill Estates.

He earned an MBA from the University of Notre Dame. Previously he worked at CTC Consulting in Portland and has developed a professional interest in environmental law and fiscal management.

Miller attended summer programs at Westmont as a child and later enjoyed watching Warrior basketball games.

“I hope to be a productive member of the board, developing closer ties between Westmont and the agricultural community along the Central Coast,” he says. “Hopefully, I’m a small cog in furthering the mission of Westmont and Christian higher education.”

— Scott Craig is the manager of media relations at Westmont.