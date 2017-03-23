Monday, April 16 , 2018, 8:14 pm | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 
Track & Field

Jennifer Nnoli Comes .01 Seconds Short of Lifting San Marcos to Victory

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 23, 2017 | 8:55 p.m.

Jennifer Nnoli blazed around the Ventura track on the anchor leg of the 4x400 relay, but her 55.50 effort came .01 of second short, and San Marcos suffered a 69.5-66.5 loss to Ventura in a Channel League track & field meet on Thursday at Larrabee Stadium.

"We had an outstanding meet against a very talented Ventura team," San Marcos coach Marilyn Hantgin said. "Jenny made a heroic attempt to win the meet."

The relay times were 4:00.77 for Ventura and 4:00.78 for the Royals.

Nnoli won the 100 and 200 (12.30, 25.34) and anchored the 4x100 relay to victory (49.17). 

Allie Jones had a big day, winning the 100 hurdles (14.18), long jump (17-6.50) and high jump (5-0) and running on the 4x100 team. Erica Schroeder doubled in the 1600 (5:15.88) and 800 (2:16.34), and teammate Kaela Cleary ran a strong 800 race with a second-place time of 2:18.

Matt Hempy swept the sprints for the San Marcos boys, winning the 100 in 11.18 and 200 in 22.73. Brian Nnoli took first in the triple jump with a mark of 44-8.25. He also finished second in the high jump and third in the long jump. Josh Harrah was second in the shot put and discus.


