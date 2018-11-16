Jennifer Reveles Scores Twice in San Marcos Soccer Win at Santa Paula

Girls Soccer

San Marcos got right back on the field the day after its season opener and blanked Santa Paula, 3-0, in a girls soccer match on Friday.

The Royals are 2-0 and have outscored their opponents 6-0.

Jennifer Reveles scored in the first half, finishing a ball after Paige Ingram's free kick was deflected by the Santa Paula goalkeeper.



Ten minutes into the second half, Kayla Julio made it 2-0. She ran onto a through ball from Aisli Suzuki and put her shot away.

In the 74th minute, Daisy Lopez took the ball down the right line and crossed it to Reveles for the finish.



Goalkeeper Ami Hammond stopped some Santa Paula scoring chances and earned the shutout.

