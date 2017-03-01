Posted on March 1, 2017 | 12:13 p.m.
Jennifer Xena Villapudua Leon of Santa Barbara, 1998-2017
Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services
Jennifer Xena Villapudua Leon
Jennifer Xena Villapudua Leon, 19, of Santa Barbara, California, died on Feb. 20, 2017, from injuries sustained in a car accident.
Jennifer was born on Jan. 4, 1998, in Santa Barbara, California.
She attended grade school at the Santa Barbara Academy, was promoted to Santa Barbara Junior High in June 2010, and was elected ASB president and graduated in June 2012. She attended Santa Barbara High School and graduated in 2016.
She took on her father’s passion and just like him also loved cars and the low-riding lifestyle.
In her later teen years, she developed photography skills and was a very talented and highly recognized videographer and photographer nicknamed "J-Kush."
She grew up surrounded by positive influences including Nitelife Car Club, WhoBangers Customs, Majestics Car Club and her youth group, Young Life.
Afterglow
I’d like the memory of me to be a happy one.
I’d like to leave an afterglow of smiles when life is done.
I’d like to leave an echo whispering softly down the ways,
Of happy times and laughing times and bright and sunny days.
I’d like the tears of those who grieve, to dry before the sun;
Of happy memories that I leave when life is done.
— Unknown
She is survived by her loving parents, Lila Leon and Erasmo “Mito” Villapudua; her younger sister, Ruby Villapudua Leon; her maternal grandmother, Esperanza Leon; her paternal grandparents, Amada and Erasmo Villapudua; her uncles, Danny Ramirez and Ernie Villapudua; her aunts and their spouses, Dianna and Tino Ahedo, Anabel and David Lopez, Maggie and Larry Navarro, Dalia Villapudua and Miriam Leon-Silva. Her cousins Evelyn Alcaraz, Roxana Ahedo, Anthony Ahedo, Hector Ahedo, Ricardo Ahedo, Briana Lopez, Melissa Lopez, David Lopez, Diego Lopez, Mario Lopez, Stephanie Solis Raymond Solis, JJ Solis, Carlos Solis, Ricky Rivera, Jenni Rivera, Michael Macias, Lilly Navarro, Isaiah Navarro, Brittney Cotledge, Viviana Trujillo, Isela Trujillo; her godparents, Ruben Venegas, Claudia Correa-Peralta, Jovani Peralta and Leonisia Caporal; her lifelong friend, Alina Ruiz; and extended family members, friends and mentors, including Jenna Walmsley (Young Life Leader) and Sed Walker (Sed TV).
Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words, and missed beyond measure. Jennifer you will be forever in our hearts.
A Rosary service will be held on Thursday, March 2, 2017, at 7 p.m. and the Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 3, 2017, at 10 a.m. Both services will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Burial will follow immediately at the Santa Barbara Cemetery.
Honorably serving as pallbearers will be Danny Ramirez, Ernie Villapudua, Salvador Jimenez, Larry Navarro, Ruben Venegas, Jovani Peralta, Ramon Vazquez and John Hanggee.
There will be a picnic reception to honor and celebrate her life at Manning Park-Area 9 following the graveside service.
Memorial Donations: An account was made for her funeral expenses at Pacific Western Bank 30 E. Figueroa Street, Santa Barbara, California 93101 Account # 1001134772.
Arrangements are under the direction of Pueblo Del Rey Funeral Services.