Jennifer Xena Villapudua Leon of Santa Barbara, 1998-2017

Posted on March 1, 2017 | 12:13 p.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Jennifer Xena Villapudua Leon, 19, of Santa Barbara, California, died on Feb. 20, 2017, from injuries sustained in a car accident.

Jennifer was born on Jan. 4, 1998, in Santa Barbara, California.

She attended grade school at the Santa Barbara Academy, was promoted to Santa Barbara Junior High in June 2010, and was elected ASB president and graduated in June 2012. She attended Santa Barbara High School and graduated in 2016.

She took on her father’s passion and just like him also loved cars and the low-riding lifestyle.

In her later teen years, she developed photography skills and was a very talented and highly recognized videographer and photographer nicknamed "J-Kush."

She grew up surrounded by positive influences including Nitelife Car Club, WhoBangers Customs, Majestics Car Club and her youth group, Young Life.

Afterglow

I’d like the memory of me to be a happy one.

I’d like to leave an afterglow of smiles when life is done.

I’d like to leave an echo whispering softly down the ways,

Of happy times and laughing times and bright and sunny days.

I’d like the tears of those who grieve, to dry before the sun;

Of happy memories that I leave when life is done.

— Unknown