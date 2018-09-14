Jenny Bohlinger Paces Providence to 15-3 Tennis Victory

Tennis

Jenny Bohlinger remained unbeaten in match play, leading Providence to a 15-3 tennis win over Coast Union on Friday.

Bohlinger has won 15 straight sets and has lost only two games in five matches. She didn't lose a game against Coast Union.

Ava Vandever and Christine Venzor also went 3-0 in singles.

In No. 1 doubles Chloe Olsen and Lizzie Butler won 7-6 (9-7) in the tiebreaker and followed it up with solid wins to go 3-0 for the day.

Providence improves to 3-2.

