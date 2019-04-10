Pixel Tracker

Softball

Jenny Nichols Homers to Spark Dos Pueblos to 12-2 Softball Win at San Marcos

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 10, 2019 | 9:14 p.m.

It was another tight softball game between Dos Pueblos and San Marcos. 

The visiting Chargers led 1-0 until Kyla Robbins belted a two-run homer for the Royals in the fourth inning.

DP’s Jenny Nichols turned the game around in the sixth. She blasted a two-run homer to spark the Chargers to a 12-2 victory in the second game of the three-game series between the crosstown rivals.

Dos Pueblos stays in first place in the Channel League with a 9-0-1 record while third-place San Marcos falls to 6-3. The teams conclude the series on Friday at San Marcos.

Nichols drove the first pitch from San Marcos starter Allie Fryklund over the left-field fence to give DP a 3-2 lead. She drove in Mikayla Butzke, who reached base on a fielder’s choice.

“It felt really good. I was struggling at my first at bat, so it was nice I got on top of it,” said Nichols.

It was her first homer since last season against Ventura.

“Jenny has been getting it going for us all year,” said DP coach Mike Gerken of his outstanding third baseman, who bats eighth in the order. “The bottom of our lineup has been so good this year — Jenny Nichols, Jess Reveles, Mikayla Butzke, they always seem to come through.”

Reveles followed Nichols’ homer with a double to left, stole third and scored on a Josy Uyesaka’s single to right. Uyesaka stole second, went to third when the Royals booted a grounder by Allison Gaspar and came home on an overthrow to second on Gaspar’s steal. That put the Chargers ahead 5-2.

“We’re making a habit of scoring these late-inning runs. We did it last weekend at the Thousand Oaks Tournament,” Gerken said. “Right before that inning I told the girls, ‘Late-inning heroic stuff is on the weekends, but I’m happy if you do it right now.’ And Jenny came up and hit that home run. That was very nice.”

DP blew the game open in the seventh, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring seven runs. The big blow was a three-run triple by Uyesaka into sun-blinding left field.

Uyesaka had two hits, four RBI and scored two runs. Butzke collected three hits, drove in two runs and scored twice.

Claire Early had two hits for San Marcos.

San Marcos missed chances to have big innings early in the game. The Royals left the bases loaded in the third and had two runners on in the fifth and sixth and failed to score

“We get two hits, get a couple of people on base and stall out,” San Marcos coach Jeff Swann said. “That happened two or three times.  We just not getting that extra hit.”

On Robbins’ homer: “She hits the ball hard all of the time,” Swann said. “She has such a snap on her bat that the ball comes off so fast.”

Pitching depth was a key to the victory for DP. Ali Borden started and Allison Speshyock came on in the fifth and finished the game.

“It’s quite a luxury to have that,” said Gerken of having two quality pitchers.

The Chargers also played solid on defense. Center fielder Uyesaka threw out a baserunner retreating to first to complete a double play, Nichols made three slick fielding plays at third and Reveles turned in some nice plays at second base.

