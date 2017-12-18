Douse the Stress With Free Jenny Schatzle Classes

Due to the tragic devastation, stress and uncertainty resulting from the Thomas Fire, the Jenny Schatzle Program has announced it is opening its doors this week and offering free classes to the Santa Barbara community.

The Jenny Schatzle Program, 211 W Carrillo St., reports its team and members are working to support one another and let it all go.

All classes this week will be open to anyone in need of a workout surrounded by a positive, supportive community.

There is no charge for classes; however Jenny Schatzle Program will be accepting donations all week that will 100 percent go to Direct Relief.

For the program schedule, visit https://www.jennyschatzle.com/train-in-person/.

— Lauren Roche for Jenny Schatzle Program.