Jenny Schatzle, Core Power Yoga Step Up to Support Join Jacob Campaign Benefiting Foodbank

By Candice Tang Nyholt for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County | August 18, 2014 | 1:48 p.m.

This summer, 10-year-old Jacob Mansbach invited a team of third- through seventh-graders in the Santa Barbara Unified School District to join him in the Santa Barbara Triathlon on Aug. 24 and to raise money for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

This year, Liam, Gwen, Hank, Madeleine, Olivia, Sarah, Lucy, Madeline, Alana, Allison, Rhaya, River, Jackson and Joe have all joined Jacob on a mission to help other kids in our community get the food and nutrition they need. They have formed the "JOIN JACOB" Triathlon and Fundraising Team to help provide nutrition and education to kids and families in our community through the Foodbank.

Jacob and his team have set a fundraising goal of $50,000 by the time of the Santa Barbara Triathlon. They are in the final stretches of the Join Jacob Campaign, and community partners are stepping up to help them reach their goal. Exercise guru Jenny Schatzle and Core Power Yoga have generously agreed to host free exercise classes in support of Jacob and the team. Attendees will be asked to make a donation to the Foodbank in lieu of the class fee.

Schatzle will host a free family class at her studio on 590 E. Guiterrez St. from 6 to 7 p.m. this Monday, Aug. 18. All ages and abilities are welcome. Many Join Jacob team members will also be in attendance donning their Join Jacob team shirts.

Core Power Yoga will also host a free, adult only, hot yoga class at 1129 State St. from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Team members Madeleine, Hank, Jake and Joe will give a short talk to the class before it begins.

The Join Jacob team has spent their summer volunteering for the Foodbank, raising money and awareness, and learning all about the sport of triathlon. Donations from the classes will not only support the work of the Foodbank, it will send a clear message to this team of kids that they can make an impact on the lives of others and that helping their community can be extraordinary.

Additional team sponsors include Mission Wealth Management, Hazard's Cyclesport, Blenders in the Grass, Bryant & Sons and Riverblue Salon Spa.

For more information or to make a donation, please click here.

— Candice Tang Nyholt is a publicist representing the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

