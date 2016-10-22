Jeremiah Anderson’s 2 Goals Lift Westmont Into First Place

Soccer

With a 2-1 Golden State Athletic Conference win over William Jessup, Westmont Men's Soccer (9-4-1, 6-2-1) took over solo possession of first place in the Golden State Athletic Conference standings.

Westmont trailed 1-0 in at halftime, but rallied with goals from Jeremiah Anderson in the 64th and 69th minutes to claim the victory.



William Jessup (7-7-1, 2-5-1 GSAC) scored in the 10th minute when Oscar Magana crossed the ball to Jacob Rodriguez in front of the goal. Rodriguez needed just one touch to put the ball in the net and give the northern Warriors a 1-0 lead.



"I thought we looked tired," said Westmont head coach Dave Wolf of the team's first-half performance. "Obviously it was a quick turnaround from Thursday, but (William Jessup) had the same. Especially in the first half, I thought they were just a little bit tougher than we were."



"Then I think we found a little bit more in the second half," he continued. "We got a little more pressure, closed up the spaces a little bit more and we made a couple of plays that ended up getting the result for us. Jeremiah Anderson obviously had a lot to do with that – drawing the penalty kick and scoring the second."



In the 64th minute, Anderson dribbled the ball into the box where he was fouled as he got ahead of his defender.



"Jeremiah is a spectacular athlete and he plays hard," said Wolf. "I think he has developed into a very important player for us, and he was the most important player in the game today."



Augie Andrade took the penalty kick for the Warriors and confidently placed it in the back of the net to tie the score at one.



Five minutes later, Mason Garell crossed the ball from the left side and found Anderson who scored the game winner from 9 yards out to put the Warriors atop the GSAC standings.



"It's been a while since we have been on the top of the table," said Wolf. "We feel like we have been on a long, multiyear journey of scraping our way back to that position."

The win assures the Warriors are in the GSAC playoffs.

Westmont currently holds a two-point lead over No. 17 Hope International (11-1-4, 5-1-2) and three point leads over No. 20 Menlo (11-4-1, 5-2-1) and The Master's (10-4-2, 5-2-1). The catch is that each of those teams have two games left in the regular season while the Warriors have just one.

