Jeremiah Anderson’s Return Sparks Westmont to 2-0 Win

Soccer

Looking to move up in the Golden State Athletic conference standings, Westmont Men's Soccer (8-5-2, 4-3 GSAC) stayed cool, calm, and collected and grinded out a 2-0 victory over Ottawa (Ariz.) (11-4-1, 3-3-1 GSAC), in tonight's GSAC game.

Jeremiah Anderson put together a heroic performance, scoring both goals for the Warriors as he returned to the field after battling prior injuries.

“This felt like a little bit of a break through,” said Coach Dave Wolf on getting a hard-fought road win. “We went on the road, played against a good team, a team that was ahead of us in the standings and we put together a good performance so that was real positive.”

With 23 minutes remaining in the first half, Anderson received a ball from Zach Godeck and sent in a 14-yard strike to give Westmont a 1-0 lead.

"Jerry kind of anticipated it and was able to get just inside of his marker and when he did he was able to finish off the chance with his left foot,” said Wolf.

On the second goal, Lucky Puengrod nudged a short pass to Anderson, allowing him to squeeze in a tough goal through traffic for the 2-0 advantage in the 50th minute.

“When he’s available, he’s an offensive weapon, so I’m hoping that we can keep him healthy," Wolf said of Anderson. "That’s been a bit of a challenge so far, but if we can keep him healthy, it greatly enhances our team's ability to attack.”

Westmont now has one day off to prepare for their next road opponent, as they will take on Arizona Christian on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in their final regular season game before the Golden State Athletic conference tournament