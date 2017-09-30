Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 4:03 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 
Jeremiah Anderson’s Two Goals Inspire Westmont

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information Director | September 30, 2017 | 6:09 p.m.

Jeremiah Anderson scored a pair of goals and Gabriel McEwen and Tyler Young added one each as Westmont Men's Soccer (4-2-3, 3-1 GSAC) cruised to a 4-0 Golden State Athletic Conference victory at San Diego Christian (3-8, 0-4 GSAC) on Saturday afternoon.

"The obvious piece is that we were able to score some goals," said Wolf reflecting on the game. "It was doubly nice that a couple of those went to Jeremiah. He is a player that we have been waiting for. He has gone through a different process than everyone else. We put him in the first 11 for the first time today. Getting a couple of goals was a real positive for him personally and a confidence builder for the team as well."

Anderson struck first in the 19th minute, then again in the 31st.

Westmont is now tied with The Master's for third place in the GSAC, having accumulated nine points in the conference standings (three for each win). Three-points ahead are both opponents for next week – Hope International and Vanguard.

"We've made some progress on this trip," reflected Wolf. "I thought it was a good response to the Menlo game. Now the question is, can we take that progress and take it one more level up as we face the top two teams in the conference?

Westmont will host Hope International on Thursday at 3:00 p.m. and Vanguard on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

