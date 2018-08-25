Jeremiah Phillips Steps Up at Running Back to Lift Santa Barbara Past Ventura

Football

He scores on runs of 39, 51 yards to go with two sacks as a defensive end

For the past two seasons, Santa Barbara High football coach JT Stone has talked about the power and speed Dons player Jeremiah Phillips possessed as a running back.

Phillips backed up his coach’s words Friday night, rushing for touchdowns on runs of 39 and 51 yards. He also showed his defensive prowess by getting a huge sack in the fourth quarter to help the Dons post a 32-24 non-league victory over Ventura on Friday night at La Playa Stadium.

Santa Barbara is now 2-0 on the season. Ventura is 0-1.

Phillips gave the Dons a 14-7 lead in the second quarter when he burst through the line and bolted 39 yards to the end zone.

His second score was even more impressive. He took a handoff from quarterback Frankie Gamberdella, crashed through the line, cut left and turned on the speed, leaving several Ventura defenders in his wake on a 51-yard run. That score gave Santa Barbara a 26-14 lead with 5:08 to go in the third quarter.

Phillips finished the night with 111 yards rushing on just seven carries.

He also made an impact at defensive end, where he earned All-Channel League honors last season. He recorded two sacks and forced a few hurried passes by Ventura quarterback Carson Willis.

His second sack saved the game for the Dons. Ventura was down 26-24 and gained momentum after Zack Rodriguez intercepted a Gamberdella pass at the 13-yard line. The Cougars moved the ball to the 42 before Charlie Figueroa tackled Willis for a five-yard loss. With a little over two minutes remaining, the Cougars went for it on fourth and 11 from their 41. Phillips used his speed and quickness to beat the left tackle and dropped Willis for a 1-yard loss.

Santa Barbara took over and gave the ball to Jacob Forney for five plays. He scored on 2-yard run with 50 seconds left. The Dons missed the extra point, leaving the score 32-14.

Ventura drove the ball to the midfield before time ran out.

Santa Barbara established a running game on Friday. Justin Perez started at running back and rushed for 64 yards on 15 carries.

He got the Dons going on their opening drive with a couple of runs and a 12-yard pass reception from Gamberdella.

Gamberdella finished the 72-yard drive with a 3-yard scoring run. The PAT kick failed, leaving the Dons ahead 6-0.

Ventura answered right back. On first down, Willis threw over the middle to Jadon Cline and he ran 73-yards for the touchdown. Rourke Rieman’s converted the PAT kick to give the Cougars a 7-6 lead.

Noah Conboy intercepted Gamberdella, giving Ventura the ball at the Santa Barbara 49. But the Dons’ defense stepped up, with Phillips coming through with a sack on third and 6 at the 33.

The Cougars punted and the Dons took over at their 17. Gamberdella drove them to the Ventura 6, but a series of penalties and a sack by Chili Tanner foiled the scoring opportunity.

Ventura drove to the Santa Barbara 2 and was stopped a yard short of the end zone on third town. Rieman attempted a field goal, but a high snap threw off the timing and he kicked the ball into the line, leaving the score 7-6.

Phillips then burst on the scene for the Dons, scoring on his 39-yard run and running for the two-point conversion for a 14-7 lead.

Willis got a hot hand for Ventura and hit T.J. Barlow on a 24-yard scoring pass. Rieman kicked the PAT to tie the score at 14 with :59 seconds left in the first half.

The Dons took the lead for good in the third quarter after Ventura went three and out. Perez and Gamberdella gained 16 yards each on back-to-back runs and Gamberdella scored the touchdown on a 1-yard run. The PAT kick was blocked, leaving the Dons ahead 20-14 with 8:15 to go in the third quarter.

Phillips continued to pressure Willis, and the Dons’ defense stopped the Cougars three and out for the second time in the quarter.

Phillips tore up the Cougars when he got his hands on the ball. He caught a pass from Gamberdella and picked up 29 yards and finished the drive with his 51-yard burst.