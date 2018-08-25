Saturday, August 25 , 2018, 1:31 am | Fair with Haze 66º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Football

Jeremiah Phillips Steps Up at Running Back to Lift Santa Barbara Past Ventura

He scores on runs of 39, 51 yards to go with two sacks as a defensive end

Jeremiah Phillips Click to view larger
Jeremiah Phillips of Santa Barbara leaves Ventura defenders in his wake as he scores on a 51-yard run. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | August 24, 2018 | 11:23 p.m.

For the past two seasons, Santa Barbara High football coach JT Stone has talked about the power and speed Dons player Jeremiah Phillips possessed as a running back.

Phillips backed up his coach’s words Friday night, rushing for touchdowns on runs of 39 and 51 yards. He also showed his defensive prowess by getting a huge sack in the fourth quarter to help the Dons post a 32-24 non-league victory over Ventura on Friday night at La Playa Stadium.

Santa Barbara is now 2-0 on the season. Ventura is 0-1.

Phillips gave the Dons a 14-7 lead in the second quarter when he burst through the line and bolted 39 yards to the end zone.

His second score was even more impressive. He took a handoff from quarterback Frankie Gamberdella, crashed through the line, cut left and turned on the speed, leaving several Ventura defenders in his wake on a 51-yard run. That score gave Santa Barbara a 26-14 lead with 5:08 to go in the third quarter.

Phillips finished the night with 111 yards rushing on just seven carries. 

He also made an impact at defensive end, where he earned All-Channel League honors last season.  He recorded two sacks and forced a few hurried passes by Ventura quarterback Carson Willis.

Frankie Gamberdella TD run Click to view larger
Offensive linemen Chase Kamin (51) and Andrew Perez lead quarterback Frankie Gamberdella into the end zone. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

His second sack saved the game for the Dons. Ventura was down 26-24 and gained momentum after Zack Rodriguez intercepted a Gamberdella pass at the 13-yard line. The Cougars moved the ball to the 42 before Charlie Figueroa tackled Willis for a five-yard loss. With a little over two minutes remaining, the Cougars went for it on fourth and 11 from their 41. Phillips used his speed and quickness to beat the left tackle and dropped Willis for a 1-yard loss.

Santa Barbara took over and gave the ball to Jacob Forney for five plays. He scored on 2-yard run with 50 seconds left. The Dons missed the extra point, leaving the score 32-14.

Ventura drove the ball to the midfield before time ran out.

Santa Barbara established a running game on Friday. Justin Perez started at running back and rushed for 64 yards on 15 carries. 

He got the Dons going on their opening drive with a couple of runs and a 12-yard pass reception from Gamberdella. 

Gamberdella finished the 72-yard drive with a 3-yard scoring run. The PAT kick failed, leaving the Dons ahead 6-0.

Ventura answered right back. On first down, Willis threw over the middle to Jadon Cline and he ran 73-yards for the touchdown. Rourke Rieman’s converted the PAT kick to give the Cougars a 7-6 lead.

Noah Conboy intercepted Gamberdella, giving Ventura the ball at the Santa Barbara 49. But the Dons’ defense stepped up, with Phillips coming through with a sack on third and 6 at the 33.

The Cougars punted and the Dons took over at their 17. Gamberdella drove them to the Ventura 6, but a series of penalties and a sack by Chili Tanner foiled the scoring opportunity. 

Ventura drove to the Santa Barbara 2 and was stopped a yard short of the end zone on third town. Rieman attempted a field goal, but a high snap threw off the timing and he kicked the ball into the line, leaving the score 7-6.

Phillips then burst on the scene for the Dons, scoring on his 39-yard run and running for the two-point conversion for a 14-7 lead.

Willis got a hot hand for Ventura and hit T.J. Barlow on a 24-yard scoring pass. Rieman kicked the PAT to tie the score at 14 with :59 seconds left in the first half.

The Dons took the lead for good in the third quarter after Ventura went three and out. Perez and Gamberdella gained 16 yards each on back-to-back runs and Gamberdella scored the touchdown on a 1-yard run. The PAT kick was blocked, leaving the Dons ahead 20-14 with 8:15 to go in the third quarter.

Phillips continued to pressure Willis, and the Dons’ defense stopped the Cougars three and out for the second time in the quarter.

Phillips tore up the Cougars when he got his hands on the ball. He caught a pass from Gamberdella and picked up 29 yards and finished the drive with his 51-yard burst.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 