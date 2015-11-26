Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 7:33 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Jeremy Goldberg Named Executive Director of Tri-Counties Central Labor Council

By Emmelle Israel for Tri-Counties Central Labor Council | November 26, 2015 | 2:00 p.m.

The Tri-Counties Central Labor Council — which represents 70,000 working people across San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties — is pleased to announce the arrival of Jeremy Goldberg as its new executive director.

Goldberg brings several years of experience in politics and labor to the Tri-Counties CLC.

Prior to becoming the executive director, he worked as a national field director for the National Association of Letter Carriers, where he helped to lead the national grassroots fight to save 6-day delivery as well as efforts at both state and local levels to increase use of vote by mail.

“I’m looking forward to working together with Jeremy at the helm of the Tri-Counties CLC,” said Council President Martel Fraser. “Jeremy brings a fresh perspective and commitment to working people to the table. He has the experience we need to lead this organization in the right direction and work alongside our labor and community partners in the fight to improve the lives of working families throughout the tri-county area.”

Emmelle Israel represents Tri-Counties Central Labor Council.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 