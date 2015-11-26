Jeremy Goldberg Named Executive Director of Tri-Counties Central Labor Council

Advice

The Tri-Counties Central Labor Council — which represents 70,000 working people across San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties — is pleased to announce the arrival of Jeremy Goldberg as its new executive director.

Goldberg brings several years of experience in politics and labor to the Tri-Counties CLC.

Prior to becoming the executive director, he worked as a national field director for the National Association of Letter Carriers, where he helped to lead the national grassroots fight to save 6-day delivery as well as efforts at both state and local levels to increase use of vote by mail.

“I’m looking forward to working together with Jeremy at the helm of the Tri-Counties CLC,” said Council President Martel Fraser. “Jeremy brings a fresh perspective and commitment to working people to the table. He has the experience we need to lead this organization in the right direction and work alongside our labor and community partners in the fight to improve the lives of working families throughout the tri-county area.”

— Emmelle Israel represents Tri-Counties Central Labor Council.