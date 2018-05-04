Jeremy Saito Falls in Frontier League Final, Carpinteria Doubles Win Title

Tennis

Carpinteria boys tennis' Jeremy Saito fell to Yuvi Narang of Foothill Tech on Friday, 6-0, 6-1, in the singles final of the Frontier League championships.

Both Narang and Saito qualify for CIF Sectionals, which will take place May 24.

The no. 4 seed Myles Morgan couldn't secure third place as he lost to Ethan Wang, another Foothill Tech singles player, in straight sets.

On the doubles, the Warriors did win the Frontier League as two of their own duos competed against each other in the final.

Luke Nahooikaika/Cameron Gralewski defeated Solomon Nahooikaika/Kirby Zapata, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2. Both doubles teams will compete in the sectional tournament.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.