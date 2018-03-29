Jeremy Saito Sparks Carpinteria to Tennis Win Over Bishop Diego

Tennis

Jeremy Saito defeated Bishop Diego's No. 1 player Jayden Duncan to get Carpinteria going to a 16-2 boys tennis win on Wednesday at the Santa Barbara Municipal Courts.

Saito went 3-0 on the day in singles, while Duncan bounced back to earn Bishop Diego's only set wins on the day.

"Each match, Jayden improves his strength, strategy, and precision," Bishop coach Natlee Hapeman said. "His sets are fun and exciting to watch. Jayden has a never-give-up demeanor."

Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant was pleased with Saito's performance.

"Jeremy Saito was tough today," he said. "It took him a little bit to figure out Bishop's top player and they had a much closer set than the score indicated (6-1). But I have been impressed with his problem solving. He is making smart choices and is looking very strong right now."

Carpinteria improves to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the Frontier League. Bishop is 0-3 in league and overall.