Posted on December 27, 2017 | 1:16 p.m.

Jerilene (Palmer) Harrell of Santa Barbara

Jerilene (Palmer) Harrell of Santa Barbara passed away on Dec. 17, 2017.

She was employed by Applied Magnetic for many years and after retirement worked as a caregiver until her illness. Her care and compassion would bless many clients, family and friends.

In 1963, Jeri married Clyde Harrell. They were blessed with two children, a son Anthony (Tony) Randolph and a daughter Trena Lynn. Husband Clyde preceded Jeri in death in 2014, and son Tony in 1994.

She leaves precious memories with daughter Trena Russell of Santa Barbara; three grandchildren Shacole Howard of Seattle, WA, Gina Evans of San Jose, CA, and Cheyanne Russell of Santa Barbara; one great-granddaughter, Annalise Evans of San Jose; seven brothers; three sisters and a large loving extended family.

Services will be on Saturday, Dec. 30. Viewing is at 10 a.m. and Celebration of Life Service at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 305 E Anapamu St., Santa Barbara.

Arrangements entrusted to McDermott-Crocket & Associates Mortuary.

 

