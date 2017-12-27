Posted on December 27, 2017 | 1:16 p.m.

Source: McDermott Crockett

Jerilene (Palmer) Harrell of Santa Barbara passed away on Dec. 17, 2017.

She was employed by Applied Magnetic for many years and after retirement worked as a caregiver until her illness. Her care and compassion would bless many clients, family and friends.

In 1963, Jeri married Clyde Harrell. They were blessed with two children, a son Anthony (Tony) Randolph and a daughter Trena Lynn. Husband Clyde preceded Jeri in death in 2014, and son Tony in 1994.

She leaves precious memories with daughter Trena Russell of Santa Barbara; three grandchildren Shacole Howard of Seattle, WA, Gina Evans of San Jose, CA, and Cheyanne Russell of Santa Barbara; one great-granddaughter, Annalise Evans of San Jose; seven brothers; three sisters and a large loving extended family.

Services will be on Saturday, Dec. 30. Viewing is at 10 a.m. and Celebration of Life Service at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 305 E Anapamu St., Santa Barbara.

Arrangements entrusted to McDermott-Crocket & Associates Mortuary.