Nashville Hit Maker Jerrod Niemann to Perform at Santa Barbara County Fair

Country star Jerrod Niemann will take the stage July 18 at the Santa Barbara County Fair.
Country star Jerrod Niemann will take the stage July 18 at the Santa Barbara County Fair. (Santa Barbara County Fair courtesy photo)
By Shelly Cone for the Santa Maria Fairpark | February 11, 2015 | 10:03 a.m.

Earning award nominations from ACM, CMA, CMT and the American Country Awards, Nashville hit maker Jerrod Niemann’s star is on the rise and it’s set to land for a performance at the Santa Barbara County Fair.

Known for the Platinum-selling No. 1 hits “Drink to That All Night Long” and “Lover Lover,” Niemann will take the stage on July 18. The show is free with fair admission.

Santa Maria Fairpark CEO Richard Persons said bringing Niemann to the Santa Barbara County Fair is a win for local audiences.

“We’re thrilled to have the chance to present Jerrod Niemann at the fair because he’s a charismatic entertainer and he’s quickly becoming a favorite performer with country music audiences,” Persons said.

Niemann recently followed the multi-week No. 1 smash, “Drink to That All Night,” with his High Noon album’s second Top 40 single, “Buzz Back Girl.” He co-wrote eight of the 13 tracks on High Noon, the follow-up to his acclaimed, musically adventurous 2012 release Free the Music.

Niemann’s chart-topping major-label debut, 2010’s Judge Jerrod & The Hung Jury, produced the No. 1 smash and RIAA-certified Platinum digital single, “Lover, Lover,” and the Top 5 and RIAA-certified Gold digital single, “What Do You Want.” His sophomore release, Free the Music, hit shelves last year and featured the Top 15 single “Shinin’ On Me” and the poignant ballad “Only God Could Love You More.”

The Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival takes place April 24-26 and the Santa Barbara County Fair takes place July 15-19. For more information, like us on Facebook. Festival tickets go on sale March 27 and fair tickets go on sale June 19 and will be available online or at select outlets.

— Shelly Cone represents the Santa Maria Fairpark.

 

