Jerry Douglas Band With Special Guest Maura O’Connell Coming to the Lobero

Lobero LIVE will welcome Jerry Douglas back to the Lobero for a very special evening with Maura O’Connell Monday, Oct. 3, at 8 p.m.

Dobro master and 14-time Grammy winner Jerry Douglas is to the resonator guitar what Jimi Hendrix was to the electric guitar: elevating, transforming and reinventing the instrument in countless ways.

Maura O’Connell has made a name for herself on two continents as a superb singer. O’Connell’s restless muse could not be safely contained under the banner of Celtic music, and she soon discovered both an interest in and affinity for progressive American roots music.

“If Clapton is God, Jerry Douglas is the Holy Ghost. There are things this man can do with a dobro, or even a slide on electric guitar, that a lot of guitarists can’t do with 10 fingers,” writes the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

About Jerry Douglas

Called “dobro’s matchless contemporary master” by The New York Times, Douglas is one of the most innovative recording artists in music, both as a solo artist and member of groundbreaking bands including J.D. Crowe & the New South, the Country Gentlemen, Boone Creek and Strength In Numbers.

Douglas’ distinctive sound graces more than 1500 albums, including discs released by Garth Brooks, Paul Simon, James Taylor, Elvis Costello, Earl Scruggs and Ray Charles, among many others.

Since 1998, Douglas has been a key member of Alison Krauss and Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas, touring extensively and co-producing and playing on a series of platinum albums.

He has produced albums for Krauss, the Del McCoury Band, Maura O’Connell and Jesse Winchester and is co-music director of the acclaimed BBC TV series Transatlantic Sessions.

His latest solo album, Traveler, features guest appearances by such notable friends as Paul Simon, Mumford & Sons and Eric Clapton.

As he continues his incalculable influence on Americana, bluegrass and their many related genres, Douglas forges on as a true pioneer in American music.

