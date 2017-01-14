Monday, April 23 , 2018, 12:04 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

Jerry Karczewski Leads Westmont Men Over Menlo

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information | January 14, 2017 | 9:21 p.m.

(ATHERTON, Calif) Two days after dropping just their second game of the season to William Jessup, Westmont Men's Basketball (16-2, 5-1 GSAC), righted the ship by posting a 96-73 Golden State Athletic Conference win over the Oaks of Menlo. As a team, the Warriors shot 65.3 percent from the field (32 of 49), including a remarkable 70.0 percent from 3-point range (14 of 20).

"Anytime we lose for the first time in a while, I'm always curious how we will respond as a team," said Westmont head coach John Moore. "I thought we responded especially well. I liked our energy, our liked our defense and I liked how the guys stayed connected to one another. We found shooters and we shot well. That's hard enough to do in an open gym - shoot 14 of 20 from the 3-point line - to do that when people are guarding you is impressive."

Junior guard Jerry Karczewski made six of seven attempts from beyond the arc on his way to a team-high 22 points. He also dished off three assists and pulled down three rebounds.

"All of our guys took Thursday night's loss hard," said Moore. "I think Jerry took it especially hard because the year before he had made the game winner at Jessup. He came out today, ready. The rifle was cocked and ready to be fired away and he shot it off and shot accurately."

Cory Blau tallied 19 points, four rebounds and four assists. Hayden Anderson added 13 points on five-of-five shooting from the field. He also added three assists and three rebounds. Sean McDonnell added 12 points (six of seven from the field), four rebounds and three assists.

"Cory Blau had a really good weekend," noted Moore. "He had 51 points over both games. It is so common for Cory to score at a high percentage, that it almost becomes expected. He was very, very good."

Westmont started the game with a 9-0 run with Blau starting off with a 3-point bucket, Anderson connecting on a layup and Sean Harman (9 points) hitting a free throw before capping off the game-opening run with a 3-pointer of his own.

The Warriors never gave up the lead and increased their first-half margin to as much as 19 when Karczewski nailed his fourth three-pointer of the game to make the score 38-19 with 6:08 remaining before intermission. At halftime, Westmont held a 52-36 advantage.

In the second half, Westmont maintained a double-digit lead throughout. With 4:52 to play, Anderson pushed the advantage to 20 points when he completed a traditional 3-point play after being fouled on a layup.

Westmont's largest margin (25 points) came with 53 second remaining in the game on a 3-point field goal by Maxwell Hudgins (9 points).

The Warriors' success was in large part attributable to good ball movement. Westmont tallied 21 assists on their 32 field goals while committing just six turnovers. The 42 points scored from three-point range helped open up the inside as well, allowing the Warriors to score 30 points in the paint.

"Menlo is a very good defensive team," said Moore. "They are physical, they play hard and they are well coached. For us to have that few turnovers and that many assists is a sign of good teamwork.

"We moved the ball well and we got the right people shots. As soon as Max and Stefan (3 points, 3 assists) stepped on the floor, they shot it confidently and they buried threes on first touches. That only happens if guys are making extra passes."

Westmont returns to Santa Barbara for a pair of home games next week. On Thursday, the Warriors will host #21 The Master's (13-3, 2-3). Saturday will bring the Hawks of San Diego Christian (5-9, 1-4) to Murchison for a match-up with the Warriors. Both games are scheduled for a 7:30 tip-off.

Also next week is the 75th Anniversary Celebration of Westmont Men's Basketball. Festivities include a banquet on Friday at the Fess Park Double Tree Resort. Speakers are to include former coaches Chet Kammerer and Ron Mulder as well as current head coach John Moore. For more information, please visit the Westmont Athletics Website at http://athletics.westmont.edu.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 