College Basketball

Jerry Karczewski Sets Westmont Career 3-Point Record in Rout

By Westmont Sports Information | February 12, 2018 | 10:37 p.m.

Jerry Karczewski took over Westmont's career three-point record in Westmont's 102-78 nonconference basketball win over Bethesda on Monday night at Murchison Gym.

With 14:20 remaining in the first half, Karczewski nailed his 279th three-pointer, passing Corey Blick for most all-time. He would add two more 3-pointers to finish with nine points on the night.

"Corey Blick is a good friend now and he's also one of my all-time favorite players," coach John Moore said. "He was so confident as a freshman. Jerry and he are very much alike in that regard. Every shot that Jerry shoots from the 3-point line looks like it's going in. Jerry's father was a very good player and has instilled confidence and competitiveness in him.

"He's a lefty, I'm a lefty, I love lefties. There's nothing not to like about him being a lefty. He's a clutch player and makes big shots. He made a big shot at the national tournament his freshman year that helped us get deeper in the tournament. I like his competitive fight and his competitive spirit,"said Moore.

David Gunn scored 10 of Westmont's first 17 points. He would finish with 19 points, three rebounds, and three assists. 

The Warriors went up by as many as 14 points in the first half and would finish the first half up 48-40.

Ben Okhotin had 11 points in 18 minutes. Noah Blanton added 12 points and 11 rebounds.

