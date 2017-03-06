Friday, June 1 , 2018, 1:05 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Jerry West to be Keynote Speaker at Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table’s March Madness Event

By Gene Deering for the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table | March 6, 2017 | 12:20 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table is excited to welcome Jerry West as the featured speaker for this year’s Prelude to March Madness event beginning at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 13, at the Cabrillo Pavilion, 1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd.

The Los Angeles Lakers great has experienced success throughout his basketball career, and his accomplishments include:

» NBA champion

» 14-time All-Star

» NBA Finals MVP

» 10-time All-NBA First Team

» NBA scoring champion

» NBA assists leader

» Seven-time NBA champion as an executive

» Two-time NBA Executive of the Year

Prelude to March Madness, sponsored by WFG Title Company of California and American Riviera Bank, begins with a reception at 5:30 p.m. with appetizers and beverages. The program starts at 6 p.m. and features a panel discussion with West led by Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal and other local sports media figures, and a bracket breakdown of the upcoming Men’s and Women’s NCAA tournaments, brackets and key matchups.

Auction and raffle items include Lakers tickets, basketballs autographed by West, two all-season sports passes to UC Santa Barbara and Westmont College games, and more.

Tickets are $50 each, but are free to Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Regal members. Click here to purchase tickets online.

Click here for more information about the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table. Click here to become a member.

— Gene Deering is board president-elect of the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table.

