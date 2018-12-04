Jerry William Beaver of Santa Barbara, 1932-2018

Posted on December 4, 2018 | 11:30 a.m.

Source: David Beaver

Jerry William Beaver died peacefully at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on Dec. 1 of complications from a serious fall three years ago.

Jerry was born on July 30, 1932, in Springfield, Illinois. He was the youngest of four children of Charles Beaver and Lucille Lamming Beaver.

He went west to Arizona State University and then the University of Colorado at Boulder, where he studied architecture. He served in the U.S. Army as an officer in the Corps of Engineers, during the Korean War.

He married Helene Giljum, who had come to the United States as a refugee after World War II. Jerry and Helene moved to Santa Barbara in 1960.

Jerry had a 60-year career in commercial real estate, starting as an appraiser and then as a broker and developer. He was proud to have built many award-winning projects in Santa Barbara.

He was an avid tennis player, and was a founder of the Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons Association.

Along with Helene and his sister, Addalein Hawk of Springfield, Jerry is survived by his three sons, David (Renee Courington), Philip (Kim Soyong McDonald), and John (Candace Kyburz); and grandchildren Elaine, Elizabeth, Lauren, Rachel, Anna, and Alexander.

At Jerry's request, private services will be held with his family.

Jerry always tried to do the right thing, and stand up for the things he believed in.

If you wish to honor his life with a donation, please consider the Santa Barbara Scholarship Foundation or the Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons Association.