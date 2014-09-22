Jersey Mike’s Subs Leases Space in Loreto Plaza in Santa Barbara
By Lee & Associates | September 22, 2014 | 10:18 a.m.
Lee & Associates has negotiated a five-year retail lease in the Loreto Plaza Shopping Center, 3325 State St. in Santa Barbara.
Loreto Plaza is home to Gelson's Market, Harry's Plaza Cafe, Chaucer's Books and other retailers.
Pamela Scott of Lee & Associates-Central Coast represented the tenant, Jersey Mike's Subs, in this 1,700-square-foot retail space.
The popular sandwich-shop chain offers authentic Northeast-style sub sandwiches.
This will be the third Jersey Mikes' Subs store in the Santa Barbara/Goleta area.
