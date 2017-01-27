Jersey Retirement at Dos Pueblos Stirs Great Memories for Julyan Stone

Basketball

The jam-packed, loud Dos Pueblos gym and intense, high-energy action on the court brought back great memories for Julyan Stone.

“I tell people all the time the best thing you can see is high school basketball. It’s something you always remember,” said Stone after having his No. 2 Chargers jersey retired during a ceremony before the DP-San Marcos boys basketball Channel League game at Sovine Gym on Friday night.

Dos Pueblos scored 30 points in the third quarter and rallied for 65-61 win to remain undefeated in league.

The 6-foot-6 Stone is the only player from DP to play in the NBA. After setting the career assist record in his four years at University of Texas-El Paso, he played for the Denver Nuggets and Toronto Raptors in addition to professional teams in Italy and Turkey. He is currently playing for the NBA Development League team of the Indiana Pacers and expects a call-up to the Pacers very soon.

“Things are going well, it’s basketball," said the 2007 DP grad who was known as "Ju Ju." "It’s an amazing life. I’ve traveled the world doing what I love to do."

Stone fondly remembers playing in games like Friday’s.

“I’ve played in the NBA playoffs, the NCAA Tournament but here, high schooI rivalry games, nothing beats them,” he said.

“It’s an amazing accomplishment,” he said of his jersey retirement. “Words can’t describe it. It’s good to be back and walk in the gym and have something on the wall to show my son and niece and nephews.”

