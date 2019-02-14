Jerzy Feliks Karcz, formerly of Santa Barbara, 1955-2018

Posted on February 14, 2019 | 8:24 a.m.

Source: Jayne M. McCole

Jerzy Feliks Karcz departed this life on Dec. 11, 2018, in his home in Bath, Maine.

He was born in 1955 in New York City to Irena Matuszak Karcz and Jerzy Feliks Karcz. He spent his childhood in Santa Barbara, Calif., and various countries in Europe, learning to speak French fluently.

As a teenager, Jerzy learned the art of photography from his stepfather Marian Kalinowski, a superb photographer. Technically brilliant, he supervised a 15-person commercial laboratory producing high-quality photography at a young age.

He was also a guest lecturer at the prestigious Brooks Institute of Photography.

A true renaissance man, Jerzy realized he had to experience many adventures in life to become a great photographer.

While taking pictures around the world, he undertook a wide variety of jobs: racing motorcycles, working as a steel worker on bridges and skyscrapers, painting houses, working as a mechanic, and building his own airplane.

He also built a drag racing car for his niece and nephew, which was the envy of all kids in the neighborhood. Other experiences included driving tractor trailers in France, working in a carnival, and manufacturing precision lubricants in Germany.

An ardent lover of nature, Jerzy’s photography is recognized nationally. He coauthored Portraits in Courage — Voices of Hope, A Photographic Essay of Breast Cancer Survivors in 2001, a book which is still found in cancer support centers.

He also taught others photography as an associate professor for the University of Maine and in local adult education programs.

In addition to his photography, Jerzy was a home remodeler as well a licensed gas technician. He spent many years improving and repairing homes and businesses throughout the local area. Tackling difficult projects with confidence and determination, he always produced quality results.

Though he possessed a talent for design, engineering and actual construction beyond that of most tradesmen, he was not afraid to work and would dig in to do the difficult and complex jobs.

Jerzy was a devoted father to his daughters Dakota and Victoria of Topsham, and a loving son to his mother Irene Kalinowski. He also leaves behind four siblings: Jan Karcz, Mysia Pallas, Bartholomew Karcz and Joseph Karcz, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of His Life will be held in the spring of 2019. Arrangements are being made Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath, ME. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1 Bowdoin Mill Island, Ste. 300, Topsham, ME 04086.

— Jayne M. McCole.