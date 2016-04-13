Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 10:36 am | Overcast 55º

 
 
 
 
Prep Roundup

Jess Liou’s 15 Saves Lead Cate Girls Past Royal; Becca Baxis Has 7 Goals in DP Rout

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | April 13, 2016 | 6:47 p.m.

Cate goalie Jess Liou made 15 saves, sparking the Rams to a 12-5 girls lacrosse win at Royal and handing the Highlanders their first loss of the season.

"Jess is an unbelievable goalie, and her leadership and voice on the defensive end are often what win our games," said Cate coach Amy Venditta.

The coach lauded the defensive play in front of Liou. The defense was led by Charlotte Pecot, Eva Herman and Morgan Prinz.

"Defensively, Cate has matured immensely," she said. "The team is playing team defense, rather than individual defense, and this is a huge accomplishment."

Brie Walker paced the Cate offense with four goals, two assists and three draw controls.

"Brie Walker had an amazing game right from the first few seconds.  She pulled down the draw control and had an amazing assist to Katherine Grossman within the first 30 seconds of the game," said Venditta.

Anna Graves "showed up to play one of her best games of the season," said the coach. "She controlled the ball beautifully, made amazing decisions, and made some incredible moves."

Graves finished with six ground ball controls and two goals.

Dos Pueblos 18, Dunn 8

Becca Baxis poured in a career-best 7 goals and Jamie Sharpe had 5 to power the Chargers (9-2)

On defense, Megan Caird, Tara Van Hoorn, Adriana Perez, and Vivian Le intercepted, blocked, and won ground balls to keep the ball on the offensive side of the field.

TRACK

Santa Barbara at Ventura

Natasha Feshbach won the long jump and 200 meters for the Dons at the Channel League dual meet.

Feshbach, coming off a sixth-place finish at the Arcadia Invitational heptathlon, went 17-2.50 in the long jump and ran 26.29 in the 200.

Kiasa Salgado ran the boys 800 and took first place in 2:02.45. Andres Castro won the 400 in 52.61.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

