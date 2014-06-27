Jesse Albert Antunez Jr. of Santa Maria

Posted on June 27, 2014 | 10:41 a.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

A memorial service and softball game were celebrated at Hagerman Softball Complex on Sunday, June 22, 2014, for Jesse Albert Antunez Jr. 41 of Santa Maria, Calif.

As an avid softball player, Jesse, spent most of his time at Hagerman, which was his home away from home. He later becoming one of the ASA umpires.

Born and raised in Santa Maria, Jesse is survived by his of wife of 13 years, Jessica Huston Antunez of Santa Maria; his children, Nathan James Huston, 19, of Santa Maria, Brianna Elizabeth Antunez, 18, of Las Vegas, NV, Victoria (Tori) Lynn Huston, 18, of Santa Maria, and Samantha Christine Antunez 16 of Santa Maria; his loving mother, Linda Antunez of Kuna, Idaho; brother Louis Antunez of Nampa, Idaho; sisters Melanie Anne Mc Cutchan of Nampa, Idaho, Rebecca Marie Antunez of Kuna, Idaho, Mandy Lynne Antunez of Boise Idaho; half-sister Glenda Antunez of Salinas, Calif.; grandmother Matilda Balderas of Caldwell, Idaho; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews; and a community who loved him.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jesse Albert Antunez Sr., grandfather, Natividad Antunez, and grandmother, Alvina Antunez.

For the past 15 years Jesse enjoyed working as a tow truck driver, driving for Oliver’Towing, R&G Freeway Towing, Rudy’s Towing and Four Corners Towing. Therefore he was nicknamed “Tow Mater” by his children and family.

He also worked numerous security jobs and did some bounty hunting.

Jesse was a helper to whoever needed help, no matter what help was needed. He was loved by many in the community. He will be greatly missed by many.

To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.